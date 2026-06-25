Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the state govt of acting against state interests in the Wildflower Hall matter, alleging tender conditions are being framed to benefit a private firm despite a court verdict favouring the government.

Thakur Accuses Government of Favoritism

Leader of the Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has accused the State government of acting against the State's interests in the Wildflower Hall property matter by allegedly framing tender conditions to benefit a specific private company.

Thakur stated that the Congress government has failed to take over and manage the property despite a court verdict delivered over two years ago. He alleged that the Oberoi Group continues to operate the hotel, claiming that attempts are being made to insert tender conditions favouring a specific firm. "This is nothing but selling Himachal's interests. Details of the government's deal with the company will come out in the coming days," he said.

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Details of Court Rulings

Earlier on October 14, 2025, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh ordered that the Himachal Pradesh government has become the sole owner of the bank balances, share holdings and 50 per cent of the advance against capital of the Joint Venture Company (JVC). As per the High Court's decision dated October 14, the bank balances of approximately Rs 320 crore belonging to JVC were supposed to be transferred to the state government. In addition, the Court has ordered the payment of Rs 25 crore to the State as per the Arbitral award. The entire shareholding of East India Hotels (EIH) in the JVC was supposed to be transferred to the state government for a sum of Rs 13 crore.

State Government's Response

A spokesman of the State government said that the legal battle was sub judice for almost 30 years, but due to the special intervention and sufficient efforts of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Apex Court vide its order dated February 20, 2024, has earlier transferred the possession and ownership of the entire Wildflower Hall property in favour of the State. The State government subsequently completed the physical possession and ownership of the property on March 31. He stated that the State Government fought this case vigorously in court, with the assistance of the country's leading lawyers, and secured a victory in the interest of the state's people. He said that earlier, the State was not receiving any financial returns from this property, but now the State is yielding a positive outcome attributed to the proactive efforts of the present State Government. (ANI)