Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the state govt over the alleged encounter of activist Bharat Tiwari. An FIR has been filed against police officials after Tiwari's family claimed he was shot after surrendering, contrary to police claims.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Govt, Demands Justice

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday targeted the state government over the alleged police encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, urging the administration to ensure justice for the innocent people. Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader alleged that crime has been steadily increasing in the Begusarai district. He urged the government to act with integrity and prioritize the control of criminal activities in the region. "The entire country and the world has seen it live. You all saw Bharat Tiwari surrender. We also saw it... However, crime has been steadily increasing in Begusarai district as well. We would like the government to work honestly and ensure justice for the innocent..." said Yadav.

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Who Was Bharat Bhushan Tiwari?

Earlier, a 28-year-old student and local activist from Bihar's Bhojpur district died in a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026. Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village of Bihar. Out of frustration with government officials, Tiwari posted videos on Facebook showcasing an illegal weapon and threatening to "encounter" local administrative officers.

Conflicting Accounts of the Encounter

Local police surrounded his home. On June 16, 2026, the Bhojpur Police released an official statement declaring that Tiwari was "mentally unstable" and that they were attempting to disarm him and transfer him to a mental asylum for treatment. On June 17, a stand-off culminated in Tiwari being shot by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The case has been divided into two contrasting narratives. The Bhojpur Police claimed that Tiwari continuously fired 8 to 10 rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, forcing the STF personnel to fire back in self-defence. A video streamed on Facebook Live just before the shooting showed Tiwari standing in an open field, addressing the camera and throwing his pistol toward the police in an apparent gesture of surrender. His family and residents argue that the police shot an unarmed man who had already yielded.

Family Alleges 'Wrongful Killing', Files FIR

Following the incident, the Bihar Police have registered an FIR against Jagdishpur DSP, the Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO), and other assisting police personnel in the alleged encounter of the local activist. The FIR, which was registered in the Shahpur police station following the complaint by Tiwari's mother to the Bhojpur SP, who claimed "wrongful killing" of Bharat Tiwari.

The FIR was registered after a complaint by Tiwari's mother, who alleged that her son was shot after being thrown into a pit and shot with 5 bullets, even after he had agreed to surrender to the police. She also alleged that her husband was detained by officials from the evening until late at night. Afterwards, the police informed her that her son had died, according to the written complaint of the mother. "They told my son (Bharat Tiwari) to come along, warning that otherwise, he would be forcibly bound. Hearing this, he agreed to go. He threw down his weapon and placed his hands on the ground before the police. The police personnel grabbed him, threw him into a pit, and--upon the orders of the Jagdishpur DSP present there, the police personnel repeatedly shot him, wounding him with five bullets, and then loaded him into a vehicle and left. Following this, my husband was also taken to the Shahpur police station and detained from the evening until late at night. In the evening, the police informed us that my son had died," the mother said in the letter.

CM Orders Judicial Probe

Meanwhile, the incident has escalated into a major political and legal crisis in Bihar. Following public outcry and heavy political pressure, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. The administration swiftly suspended four police officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), pending an investigation.