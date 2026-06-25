A 37-year-old police constable in Raichur tragically died after suffering a heart attack while on duty. He was rushed to a local hospital after complaining of severe chest pain and a cramp in his left arm. He collapsed and died in his chair while staff were preparing an injection.

Raichur (June 25): In a truly tragic incident from Raichur, a police constable has died from a heart attack while on duty. The constable, Renukaraj, was just 37 years old and was posted at the Devadurga police station in Raichur district. He was assigned to security duty for the Moharram festival.

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While on duty, he suddenly felt a sharp chest pain and a cramp in his left arm. His colleagues, seeing his condition, rushed him to the Arakera Primary Health Centre. But in a shocking turn of events, Renukaraj collapsed from the chair he was sitting on and passed away right there.

His family is heartbroken, and their grief is unimaginable.

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Collapsed While Waiting for Treatment

Renukaraj was working as the driver for the Devadurga station's CPI. On June 23, he was deployed for Moharram security arrangements. The chest pain started around 10:30 PM that night.

Seeing him struggling, the CPI immediately took him to the hospital in his jeep. At the Arakera Primary Health Centre, while the medical staff were getting an injection ready, Renukaraj lost his life.

Gone in 30 Seconds

Eyewitnesses said Renukaraj was in extreme discomfort while sitting on the hospital chair. The chest pain became unbearable, and he suddenly collapsed. His life ended in just 30 seconds.

The Raichur district police unit has paid its official tribute to the deceased constable. Renukaraj was originally from Amadihal village in Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot district. Sources say he was known to be in good health. There is some talk that constant work and stress may have affected his health, but nothing is confirmed. This incident has left many in shock.

The rising number of heart attack cases is becoming a major cause for concern. Doctors continue to advise that a good diet, a healthy lifestyle, and regular exercise are the best ways to stay safe.

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