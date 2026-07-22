The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received over 5,500 applications for the position of its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointed CEO will oversee the daily operations and administration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with the final announcement expected around August 15.

More than 5,500 applications were received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the position of its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The final appointment is expected to be announced around August 15, demonstrating the widespread interest in one of the most prominent religious administrative roles in the nation. Applications from all throughout the nation are presently being examined by a three-person selection committee. Before sending its recommendations to the Trust's governing board, which will make the final decision about the appointment, the committee is supposed to compile a shortlist.

What Will Be CEO's Responsibility?

The CEO will be in charge of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, organising administrative tasks, managing personnel, and guaranteeing efficient administration of the temple complex. As the temple gets ready to welcome more devotees and develop its activities, the officer, who will answer to the General Secretary of the Trust, is anticipated to be crucial.

The appointment coincides with the Trust's efforts to professionalise the administration of one of India's most popular religious sites in light of the Ram Temple's dedication and the steadily increasing number of pilgrims.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria?

The Trust's hiring policies state that applicants must:

• Have Indian citizenship.

• Speak and write Hindi and English with ease.

• Have a significant amount of management and administrative experience.

• As stated in the job announcement, be a devout follower of Lord Ram and a practicing Hindu.

The Trust had already made it clear that the role is accessible to both men and women, indicating that selection will be based on merit rather than gender.

Earlier this month, the Trust issued an invitation to apply, with a deadline of July 18. Over 1,000 applications were received in the first 48 hours, according to early sources. It is currently one of the most sought-after ecclesiastical administration jobs in recent years, with the final count having surpassed 5,500.

A select few selected applicants are anticipated to be recommended to the Trust board by the selection committee. The final appointment will then be made by the governing body, and it will probably be announced around Independence Day.