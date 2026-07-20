The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider reconstituting the SIT probing alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, suggesting a senior IPS officer experienced in such investigations should head the probe.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek instructions on reconstituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that it would prefer the probe to be headed by a senior IPS officer experienced in handling such investigations.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the Court's intervention into the alleged misappropriation of cash donations, gold and other valuables received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple.

SC Seeks Senior IPS Officer to Head SIT

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, the State had filed a status report. He said the investigation was progressing and eight persons had been arrested. Mehta further submitted that an SIT had already been constituted to examine whether cognisable offences had been committed.

After perusing the status report, the Bench questioned the composition of the SIT and asked the State to consider placing the investigation under the leadership of a senior IPS officer. "We will take up the matter after two to three days. We would like you to seek instructions about the composition of the SIT... Let there be an SIT headed by a fairly senior IPS officer who has earlier seen such probes", it said. The Court said it would examine the status report in the meantime before proceeding further.

Court Warns Against Politicisation

During the hearing, the Court also cautioned the petitioners' counsel against giving the matter a political colour. "Don't play any politics. It's a simple case of commission of an offence under the penal laws. All it needs is a proper fair investigation, and it will be taken to its logical conclusion", CJI sternly told counsels representing petitioners.

During the hearing, a counsel representing one of the petitioners submitted that during the temple construction, donation receipts were issued across the country, but many allegedly never reached the temple accounts. He urged the Court to direct that details of such receipts be uploaded to the Trust's website so devotees could verify whether their contributions had been accounted for. Though the Court agreed with the submission to the extent that such a record of donations and receipts ought to be properly maintained, it said that the issue must be dealt with practically. "We have to be practical in our approach. People would be like, 'I had donated a diamond... where is it?' the CJI remarked.

Nirmohi Akhara Seeks Trust Reconstitution

The petitions before the Court seek an independent investigation into the alleged large-scale embezzlement of cash donations, gold and other valuables received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Meanwhile, a separate petition filed by the Nirmohi Akhara has sought reconstitution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, contending that the present management of the temple is not functioning in conformity with the Supreme Court's 2019 Ayodhya judgment.

The Akhara has alleged that the Trust's present composition and functioning have deviated from the framework envisaged by the apex court while it had given directions for establishing a Trust for construction and management of the Ram Temple.

The matter is now expected to be taken up again after the Uttar Pradesh government obtains instructions regarding the composition of the SIT and the Court examines the status report filed by the State. (ANI)