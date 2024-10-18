Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Spectacular 500-drone show to dazzle devotees

Ayodhya's Deepotsav will feature a spectacular 15-minute drone show with 500 drones, depicting scenes from Ramayana and celebrating the first Deepotsav since the Ramlala idol's enshrinement. The show will include formations of Lord Ram, Laxman, Hanuman, and scenes like Ravan Vadh, enhanced by laser lights, music, and voiceovers.

The Yogi government is set to elevate the grandeur of Deepotsav in Ayodhya with an extraordinary aerial drone show. In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the event will feature a stunning display using 500 drones adorned with colorful lights, captivating the sky of Ayodhya. The show is scheduled to last for 15 minutes and will be a key highlight of the main Deepotsav festivities, showcasing the capabilities of drones Made in India.

Attendees will witness the ‘veer mudra’ of Lord Shri Ram, Laxman, and Hanuman, brought to life through a dazzling presentation of laser lights, voiceovers, and musical narration.

The display will also feature depictions of Ravan Vadh, Pushpak Viman, Deepotsav, Ram Darbar, Valmiki, Tulsidas, and the Ram Temple. This enchanting spectacle is sure to mesmerize the audience. Additionally, the logos of Deepotsav, the UP government, and the tourism department will also be prominently featured in the sky.

In preparation for this momentous occasion, which marks the first Deepotsav since the idol of Lord Ramlala was enshrined in the grand temple, no effort is being spared to ensure its magnificence.

To align with CM Yogi's vision for the eighth Deepotsav, the aerial drone show will adhere to international standards. A rehearsal is scheduled for October 29, a day before the Deepotsav, to ensure seamless coordination and accurate drone formations. The show will take place at Ram Ki Paidi.

The event will feature a plan to create 15 captivating formations in the sky. To facilitate this, a detailed storyboard with animation will be developed and submitted for approval to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department.

A variety of processes, including concept development, screenplay creation, background music composition, voiceovers, narration, and laser light effects, will support the aerial formations, and work on these elements is already underway.

At Ram Ki Paidi, inspirational moments from the life of Lord Shri Ram will be showcased through a laser light and sound presentation. While laser and sound shows are held daily at Ram Ki Paidi, this annual event remains a highlight during Deepotsav.

Alongside the drone show, the sound and laser display will feature artistically designed green firecrackers, enhancing the atmosphere and illuminating the skies over Ayodhya and the event venue.

Latest Videos