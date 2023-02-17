Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Attack on India': Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his 'revival of democracy' remark

    Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he is a designated 'economic war criminal' who has declared his ill-intention towards India.

    Attack on India Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his revival of democracy remark AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Union Minister Smriti Irani called upon Indians to unitedly respond to 'foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes' soon after billionaire investor George Soros said that Gautam Adani's recent troubles in the stock market would spur 'democratic revival in India' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will 'have to answer questions'.

    Terming Soros's remark a 'declaration to destroy India's democratic processes', the Union minister said Indians have defeated such 'foreign powers' who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well, and will do so again. "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," she said.

    Also read: Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir; Rs 1000 crore for temple's renovation

    With this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, referring to the billionaire's remark and said it had 'nothing to do with George Soros', and whether the Adani row would 'spark a democratic revival' depended on Congress, Opposition parties, and India's electoral process.

    In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes."

    Also read: Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he is a designated 'economic war criminal' who has declared his ill-intention towards India.

    "The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intent to intervene in democratic processes of India," Smriti Irani said.

    "It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant," she said, referring to the billionaire investor known for breaking the Bank of England in 1992.

    Also read: Karnataka Congress MLAs don flower over their ears during budget presentation; here's why

    "PM Modi has repeatedly said that he can take criticism, but an attempt on India will not be tolerated," Smriti Irani further said, adding that this is a 'war' and PM Modi is the only one who stands between the foreign powers and the citizens.

    While delivering a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday, the 92-year-old George Soros predicted that PM Modi will be weakened by the business troubles of Gautam Adani, whose companies faced a massive stock market rout after US-based short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing the Adani group companies of stock manipulation.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Maha political crisis: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-judge bench for reconsideration Nabam Rebia order - adt

    Maha political crisis: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-judge bench for reconsideration Nabam Rebia order

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir; Rs 1000 crore for temple's renovation AJR

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai announces construction of Ram Mandir; Rs 1000 crore for temple's renovation

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 Vidya Shakti Scheme announced Check out key announcements gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Vidya Shakti Scheme announced, Check out key announcements

    Karnataka Congress MLAs don flower over their ears during budget presentation; here's why - adt

    Karnataka Congress MLAs don flower over their ears during budget presentation; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek', 'Kumkum' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way RBA

    Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Meme fest explodes after Disney+Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Maha political crisis: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-judge bench for reconsideration Nabam Rebia order - adt

    Maha political crisis: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-judge bench for reconsideration Nabam Rebia order

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon