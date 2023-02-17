'Attack on India': Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his 'revival of democracy' remark

Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he is a designated 'economic war criminal' who has declared his ill-intention towards India.

Union Minister Smriti Irani called upon Indians to unitedly respond to 'foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes' soon after billionaire investor George Soros said that Gautam Adani's recent troubles in the stock market would spur 'democratic revival in India' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will 'have to answer questions'.

Terming Soros's remark a 'declaration to destroy India's democratic processes', the Union minister said Indians have defeated such 'foreign powers' who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well, and will do so again. "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," she said.

With this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, referring to the billionaire's remark and said it had 'nothing to do with George Soros', and whether the Adani row would 'spark a democratic revival' depended on Congress, Opposition parties, and India's electoral process.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes."

"The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intent to intervene in democratic processes of India," Smriti Irani said.

"It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant," she said, referring to the billionaire investor known for breaking the Bank of England in 1992.

"PM Modi has repeatedly said that he can take criticism, but an attempt on India will not be tolerated," Smriti Irani further said, adding that this is a 'war' and PM Modi is the only one who stands between the foreign powers and the citizens.

While delivering a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday, the 92-year-old George Soros predicted that PM Modi will be weakened by the business troubles of Gautam Adani, whose companies faced a massive stock market rout after US-based short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing the Adani group companies of stock manipulation.