Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal?

Following Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down, Atishi Marlena Singh has been chosen as Delhi's next Chief Minister. Known for her role in education reform and her prominent presence during the party's recent challenges, Atishi's background and experience position her to lead.

Atishi Marlena Singh, the lone woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet, was on Tuesday selected for the Delhi Chief Minister's post by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) legislators. With only a few months till the Delhi Assembly election, party leader Arvind Kejriwal will hand off to the most portfolio-holding MLA in the AAP administration, Kalkaji.

Names of several AAP leaders were doing the rounds for the top post after Arvind Kejriwal, out on jail on interim bail in connection with the liquor policy case, announced that he was stepping down from the chief minister's post. Among these candidates were ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife.

Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. In the party and government, there was no deputy in leadership because his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia was also imprisoned.

Was face of AAP during crisis

Atishi spearheaded the government's drive during the Lok Sabha elections, taking a strong stance against the party chief's detention with Saurabh Bharadwaj. She became well-known during this period as she made the most media appearances out of all of her Delhi-based colleagues.

Atishi continued to be the most well-known Delhi AAP leader even after the national elections. She began an indefinite hunger strike in June to protest the Haryana government's failure to provide 100 million gallons of water per day, which led to a water crisis in the nation's capital. Her health worsened to the point where she needed to be admitted to the hospital.

Had responsibility of many portfolios

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as ministers in the Delhi Cabinet on March 9 of last year. Following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain—who were detained in Tihar Jail on suspicion of corruption and money laundering, respectively—they were promoted to the Delhi Cabinet. Atishi assumed responsibility for 14 departments, while Bharadwaj was assigned the responsibilities for industries, water, urban development, and health. Atishi oversees many important ministries, including public relations, water, electricity, PWD, finance, planning, and education.

Education became the main point

Of the 14 ministries, Atishi's most significant responsibility is education. The Aam Aadmi Party has often emphasised the improvements it has made to Delhi's government schools' facilities and curricula. Atishi's standing within the party was greatly enhanced when she was appointed to head the ministry of education. Her argument was further strengthened by the fact that she advised former education minister Manish Sisodia till April 2018. While serving as Sisodia's advisor, Delhi government schools implemented the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' and the 'Happiness Curriculum,' which prioritised students' skill development and mental health.

Known for her education and studies

Atishi, a Rhodes Scholar, is one of the Aam Aadmi Party's most intelligent members, which appeals to the group's middle-class, urban supporters. Atishi has experience with government, policy, and education. After completing her studies at Delhi University's St Stephen's College, she went on to the University of Oxford to further her study. Atishi lived for seven years in a tiny Madhya Pradesh hamlet before joining the AAP, during which time she became interested in organic farming and advanced educational practices. There, she worked with a number of nonprofit groups and got to know a few AAP members.

She joined the AAP at the time of its inception. A key member of the Manifesto Drafting Committee of the party for the 2013 Assembly election, Atishi played an important role in shaping the party’s policies in the early stages of formation.

