Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From activist to becoming Delhi CM: The rise of Atishi in politics

    Atishi Marlena Singh has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal. A prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi's journey from education reform to leading the capital is remarkable.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    The wait is over as Delhi welcomes Atishi Marlena Singh as its new chief minister. She gained support from Manish Sisodia and became a formidable candidate to head the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the nation's capital. Atishi was chosen to succeed party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a legislative meeting that was conducted at his home.

    article_image2

    The former IRS officer is also said to tender his resignation to the LG later. The appointment of new Chief Minister comes ahead of the elections in the national capital and after Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign and would not resume the CM's post until the people of Delhi declared him "honest".

    article_image3

    Atishi Singh has been a front face of the AAP government ever since the former deputy CM Manish Sisodia was jailed in an alleged excise policy case. In 2023, she was named to the Delhi Government's Ministry of Education, PWD, Culture, and Tourism. Atishi was Sisodia's advisor from 2015 to 2018, mostly in the area of education.

    article_image4

    Personal life

    Atishi, whose parents are professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, gave her the middle name "Marlena" when she was born on June 8, 1981. The AAP claims that the name is a combination of Lenin and Marx.

    However, just as the elections neared, the political activist decided to stop using her surname in daily life and adopt "Atishi" as her name in 2018.
     

    article_image5

    Her education

    Atishi graduated from Springdales School (Pusa Road), New Delhi, with a high school diploma. 2001 saw her graduate from St. Stephen's College in Delhi with a bachelor's degree in history.

    The AAP leader completed her master's degree in history in 2003 at Oxford University, where she was awarded a Chevening fellowship. In 2005, Atishi studied at Oxford's Magdalen College as a Rhodes scholar.

    article_image6

    Her political journey

    Atishi, 43, began her political career in 2013 with the Aam Aadmi Party and played a significant role in the creation of the party's policies. She also participated in the famous Jal Satyagraha in the Madhya Pradesh district of Khandwa in 2015, and she supported AAP leader and activist Alok Agarwal during the demonstrations and the court dispute.

    article_image7

    atishi marlena

    The Oxford University alumni faced out against Gautam Gambhir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019. Atishi was defeated by a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes.

    Atishi was issued a ticket for the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections from the South Delhi Kalkaji seat. She won by at least 11,000 votes over Dharambir Singh of the BJP.

    article_image8

    atishi marlena

    Her journey as minister

    The educational scene in Delhi has seen a notable transition, mostly due to Atishi's efforts. Numerous studies have emphasised her critical role in enhancing Delhi government school facilities, establishing school management committees compliant with the Right to Education Act, and fortifying laws to prevent private schools from arbitrarily raising fees.

    She also unveiled the ground-breaking "happiness" curriculum, which aims to improve pupils' emotional growth and general well-being.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH) shk

    'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH)

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge anr

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge

    Bengaluru Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza residents cautioned WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza, residents cautioned (WATCH)

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding shk

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding

    Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM gcw

    BREAKING: Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

    Recent Stories

    Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face outside gym; Netizens react [PHOTOS] ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face outside gym; Netizens react [PHOTOS]

    'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH) shk

    'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH)

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office RTM

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office

    Coffee Know health benefits of starting your day with coffee ATG

    Coffee: Know health benefits of starting your day with coffee

    Ganesh Visarjan: How to re-use soil and water after visarjan ATG

    Ganesh Visarjan: How to re-use soil and water after visarjan

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon