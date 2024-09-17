Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

    Following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement, Atishi has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi after a meeting of AAP MLAs. Kejriwal is expected to submit his resignation and meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

    Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Atishi will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision came after a legislative party meeting was chaired by Arvind Kejriwal at his Delhi residence earlier today. Kejriwal is expected to tender his resignation later today, and will also meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4.30 pm.

    Atishi now holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools.

    On September 13, Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail, where he had been lodged for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case. Nearly two days after his release, on Sunday, Kejriwal said he would resign as the Chief Minister within 48 hours. He also sought early polls in Delhi, and vowed not to sit in the chief minister’s chair until people gave him a “certificate of honesty”.

    Monday marked the beginning of the process when Kejriwal had one-on-one meetings with AAP leaders to get their opinion on the future chief minister. At Kejriwal's home, the AAP MLAs are holding an important meeting to choose his successor.

    Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation. Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.  The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi turns 74: Here's how he rang in his birthday over the years gcw

    PM Modi turns 74: Here's how he rang in his birthday over the years

    Kerala actress assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused Pulsur Suni anr

    Kerala actress assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused Pulsur Suni

    Karnataka MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi accuses DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh of orchestrating MLA Munirathna arrest vkp

    Karnataka: MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi accuses DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh of orchestrating MLA Munirathna arrest

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway anr

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi turns 74: Take a look at his net worth, income investment and more gcw

    PM Modi turns 74: Take a look at his net worth, income and more

    Cant believe it's been six months.., Richa Chadha shares UNSEEN pictures from Pulkit- Kriti marriage ATG

    'Can't believe it's been six months..', Richa Chadha shares UNSEEN pictures from Pulkit- Kriti marriage

    Biotin Boost: Unveiling the advantages and uses of biotin for enhanced hair health NTI

    Biotin Boost: Unveiling the advantages and uses of biotin for enhanced hair health

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut AJR

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut

    Tata Steel to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on September 17, 2024 RKK

    Tata Steel to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on September 17, 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon