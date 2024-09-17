BREAKING: Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

Following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement, Atishi has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi after a meeting of AAP MLAs. Kejriwal is expected to submit his resignation and meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Atishi will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision came after a legislative party meeting was chaired by Arvind Kejriwal at his Delhi residence earlier today. Kejriwal is expected to tender his resignation later today, and will also meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4.30 pm.

Atishi now holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools.

On September 13, Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail, where he had been lodged for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case. Nearly two days after his release, on Sunday, Kejriwal said he would resign as the Chief Minister within 48 hours. He also sought early polls in Delhi, and vowed not to sit in the chief minister’s chair until people gave him a “certificate of honesty”.

Monday marked the beginning of the process when Kejriwal had one-on-one meetings with AAP leaders to get their opinion on the future chief minister. At Kejriwal's home, the AAP MLAs are holding an important meeting to choose his successor.

Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation. Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday. The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

Latest Videos