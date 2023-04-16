Atiq Ahmed's 'prophecy' comes true! 19 years ago he foresaw his end; read his exact words

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction on Saturday in Prayagraj.

A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank in Prayagraj, the slain don's words said 19 years ago predicting his end has resurfaced.

During Atiq Ahmed's 2004 Lok Sabha campaign trail, which he successfully contested from Phulpur constituency, the gangster was prodded on how he foresees his end by a select group of journalists in a candid meeting.

"Encounter hoga. Ya police maari, ya koi apni biradari ka sirfira. Sadak ke kinare pade milab. (I will be killed in an encounter by either the police or by someone from the criminal gang. Will be found on the roadside)," told Atiq, who won assembly elections from Allahabad's City West constituency five times, to a TOI correspondent.

"Sabko pata hota hai anjam kya hona hai. Kab tak taala ja sakta hai, yeh sab (contesting elections) iski hi jaddojahad hai (As criminals, we all know our fate. Everyday is a struggle to escape this ordeal, and delay the inevitable)," Atiq Ahmed had added.

During the 2004 interaction, Atiq Ahmed was also asked about how it feels to contest from a constituency (Phulpur) which was once represented by India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Panditji ki tarah, hum Naini jail main rahe hain. Woh kitab likhe wahan, hume apni historysheet ki wajah se jaana pada (Like Nehru, I have also been to Naini jail. He wrote book there, I went there because of my criminal records)." Atiq Ahmed had responded.

The murder of the two brothers by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in the city for a checkup has shaken the nation, with opposition parties targeting the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government.

Ahmed, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought to the city for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

