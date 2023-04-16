Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed's 'prophecy' comes true! 19 years ago he foresaw his end; read his exact words

    Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction on Saturday in Prayagraj.

    Atiq Ahmed prophecy comes true 19 years ago he foresaw his end read his exact words resurfaced after killing snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank in Prayagraj, the slain don's words said 19 years ago predicting his end has resurfaced. 

    Also read: MHA to prepare SOPs for journalists after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf sensational killings

    During Atiq Ahmed's 2004 Lok Sabha campaign trail, which he successfully contested from Phulpur constituency, the gangster was prodded on how he foresees his end by a select group of journalists in a candid meeting.

    "Encounter hoga. Ya police maari, ya koi apni biradari ka sirfira. Sadak ke kinare pade milab. (I will be killed in an encounter by either the police or by someone from the criminal gang. Will be found on the roadside)," told Atiq, who won assembly elections from Allahabad's City West constituency five times, to a TOI correspondent.

    "Sabko pata hota hai anjam kya hona hai. Kab tak taala ja sakta hai, yeh sab (contesting elections) iski hi jaddojahad hai (As criminals, we all know our fate. Everyday is a struggle to escape this ordeal, and delay the inevitable)," Atiq Ahmed had added.

    Atiq Ahmed prophecy comes true 19 years ago he foresaw his end read his exact words resurfaced after killing snt

    During the 2004 interaction, Atiq Ahmed was also asked about how it feels to contest from a constituency (Phulpur) which was once represented by India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

    "Panditji ki tarah, hum Naini jail main rahe hain. Woh kitab likhe wahan, hume apni historysheet ki wajah se jaana pada (Like Nehru, I have also been to Naini jail. He wrote book there, I went there because of my criminal records)." Atiq Ahmed had responded.

    Also read: 'Rona bandh kijiye...': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Atiq Ahmed killing; hails UP CM amid uproar over 'Jungle Raj'

    The murder of the two brothers by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in the city for a checkup has shaken the nation, with opposition parties targeting the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government.

    Ahmed, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought to the city for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atiq Ahmed killing Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath SC monitored probe gcw

    Atiq Ahmed killing: Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SC-monitored probe

    Indian man working in Sudan dies by stray bullet injury amid military clashes gcw

    Indian man working in Sudan dies by stray bullet injury amid military clashes

    MHA to prepare SOPs for journalists after Atiq Ahmed Ashraf sensational killings gcw

    MHA to prepare SOPs for journalists after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf sensational killings

    Prayagraj Kangana Ranaut reacts to Atiq Ahmed Ashraf killings hails UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid uproar over jungle raj snt

    'Rona bandh kijiye...': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Atiq Ahmed killing; hails UP CM amid uproar over 'Jungle Raj'

    Will answer all questions Arvind Kejriwal as he appears before CBI in excise policy case gcw

    'Will answer all questions...' Arvind Kejriwal as he appears before CBI in excise policy case

    Recent Stories

    Atiq Ahmed killing Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath SC monitored probe gcw

    Atiq Ahmed killing: Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SC-monitored probe

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Delhi: Post-RCB success over DC, check out Virat Kohli candid version; parties hard with Anushka Sharma (PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Post-RCB's success over DC, check out Kohli's candid version; parties hard with Anushka (PICTURES)

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral vma

    Old video of father revealing Shehnaaz Gill lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death goes viral

    Indian man working in Sudan dies by stray bullet injury amid military clashes gcw

    Indian man working in Sudan dies by stray bullet injury amid military clashes

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more AHA

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon