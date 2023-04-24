Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed murder: UP Police find blood stains, knife at slain gangster's office in Prayagraj

    The police also recovered a knife from the spot. They are yet to ascertain whose bloodstains they were and have called the forensic team to investigate. Earlier, the police had recovered as many as 10 illegal firearms and cash worth around Rs 74.62 lakh from the premises of the same office located in the Karbala area.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Prayagraj police found bloodstains inside the partially demolished office of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad located in the Chakia locality of the city. The Police found blood stains splattered on the stairs, and on a piece of white cloth kept on a sofa in Atiq's office.

    The police also recovered a knife from the spot. They are yet to ascertain whose bloodstains they were and have called the forensic team to investigate.

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28

    Earlier, the police had recovered as many as 10 illegal firearms and cash worth around Rs 74.62 lakh from the premises of the same office located in the Karbala area under Khuldabad police station.

    Speaking to reporters, Prayagraj ACP Satyendra Prasad Tiwari said, "I have examined myself, bloodstains found near the staircase and next to kitchen. FSL team is about to reach, investigation will be done, CCTV footage will be examined."

    Meanwhile, body of deputy chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Singh has been found in his hotel room in Prayagraj. Hailing from the Pandeypur area of Varanasi, Singh was the nodal officer for communicable diseases in Prayagraj. Police team is at the site and investigation is underway.

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
