    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    The special license can also be availed on a daily basis with Rs 11,000/day in areas under municipal corporation, Rs 7,500 for municipality and Rs 5,000/day for other places.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    The residents of Tamil Nadu will now have to obtain a special license to serve liquor in convention centres, conference halls, banquet and marriage halls as well as sports stadiums and household functions. Recently, the state government made amendments to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rule, 1981, and introduced a special licensing provision for serving liquor to guests, visitors and participants in the international, national summits and events, conferences, celebrations, festivals among other events.

    According to the order released by the state government, annual charges for supplying of liquor at commercial places – convention centres, marriage halls, sport stadium etc – are Rs 1,00,000 in areas under municipal corporation, Rs 75,000 for municipality areas and Rs 50,000 for other places.

    The special license can also be availed on a daily basis with Rs 11,000/day in areas under municipal corporation, Rs 7,500 for municipality and Rs 5,000/day for other places.

    Notably, these licenses are also required to serve liquor to guests in event organised in non-commercial places including household parties, functions etc.

    Persons belonging to areas under the municipal corporation need to pay Rs 11,000 for one time possession of the license. Similarly for events organised in municipality areas, license worth Rs 7,500 will be required for one time supply of liquor and Rs 5,000 for license in other places.

    The notice also outlined that a no objection certificate is required from the commissioner of police in corporations and superintendent of police in districts to obtain the special license.

    "The licensee shall obtain his supplies from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited Wholesale Depot nearest to the place of events or from such other source as the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise) may appoint or approve, subject to such conditions as he may stipulate and as per the quantity of the supplies approved by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise)," the notice said.

    It is reportedly said that the application for the special license must be made online a week prior to the event and serving liquor may be allowed in pegs or bottles.

