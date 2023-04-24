Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe on April 28

    Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said that it has gunned down 183 alleged criminals in encounters in the six years of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and this included Ahmad's son Asad and his accomplice.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (April 24) agreed to hear on a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on April 28.

    Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

    The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. Tiwari mentioned the matter for urgent listing on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

    The advocate told the bench that his plea was slated to come up for hearing on Monday, but it has not been listed. "Since five judges are not available, some cases in which dates were given have not been listed. We will try to list this on Friday (April 28)," the CJI said, adding, some apex court judges are down with COVID-19 while some others are indisposed due to other reasons.

    Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said that it has gunned down 183 alleged criminals in encounters in the six years of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and this included Ahmad's son Asad and his accomplice.

    The plea filed in the apex court has sought the setting up of an independent expert committee to probe the killing of Atiq and Ashraf.

    "Issue guidelines/directions to safeguard the rule of law by constituting an independent expert committee under the chairmanship of a former Supreme Court justice to inquire into the 183 encounters which had occurred since 2017 as stated by Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also to inquire into the police custody murder of Atiq and Ashraf," it said.

    Referring to Atiq's killing, the plea said, "such actions by police are a severe threat to democracy and rule of law and lead to a police state".

    It said extra-judicial killings or fake police encounters have no place in the law. When the police turn "daredevils then the entire rule of law collapses and generates fear in the mind of people against the police which is very dangerous for democracy and this also results in more crimes," the plea stated.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
