The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has deployed Flying Squads in 34 districts across Punjab and Haryana to intensify monitoring and control of paddy stubble burning incidents during the critical harvesting period from October to November.

CAQM Intensifies Stubble Burning Monitoring

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has further intensified its coordinated field-level monitoring mechanism for prevention and control of paddy stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

Flying Squads Deployed

According to an official release, as part of the monitoring mechanism, Flying Squads have been deployed in 34 districts across the two States for the period from October 1, 2026, to November 30, following a communication made by CAQM to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Accordingly, Flying Squads have been deployed across the identified districts of Punjab and Haryana. The deployment covers 18 districts in Punjab and 16 districts in Haryana, providing extensive field-level monitoring across the two States during the critical paddy harvesting period.

Role and Coordination

The Flying Squads will assess the ground-level situation in their respective allocated districts and coordinate closely with the concerned authorities and field-level stakeholders for prevention and control of paddy stubble burning. The teams will coordinate with farmers, Parali Protection Force, district-level authorities, State Government Nodal Officers, officers of the respective State Pollution Control Boards, CAQM Cell at SAS Nagar and the Commission.

Phased Deployment and Daily Reporting

The ground situation, along with the steps taken to prevent further incidents of paddy stubble burning, will be reported to the CAQM Cell on a daily basis. The deployment has been structured in successive phases, with Flying Squads assigned to respective districts for different deployment periods to ensure sustained field-level monitoring throughout the paddy harvesting season 2026.

Districts Under Monitoring

Punjab Districts

The district-wise deployment covers key paddy-producing districts in Punjab, including Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Firozpur, Muktsar, Bathinda, Amritsar, Moga, Mansa, Fazilka, Patiala, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Barnala, Malerkotla, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Haryana Districts

In Haryana, the deployment covers Jind, Fatehabad, Hisar, Kaithal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Karnal, Palwal, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Panipat and Hansi.

Ensuring Coordinated Efforts

The strengthened field-level mechanism is aimed at ensuring timely assessment of the on-ground situation, close coordination among enforcement agencies and prompt preventive action to tackle stubble burning incidents during the harvesting season. The daily field-level reports from the Flying Squads will also facilitate continuous assessment of the situation by the Commission and enable coordinated follow-up with the concerned authorities, wherever required.

CAQM has been continuously monitoring, coordinating and reviewing the implementation of measures for prevention of paddy stubble burning with the concerned State Governments, State Pollution Control Boards and District Administrations. The Commission has reiterated the need for concerted efforts by all concerned agencies, along with active facilitation and cooperation of farmers and other stakeholders, to ensure prevention of stubble burning during the season. (ANI)