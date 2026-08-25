Nancy Gupta shared a heartwarming video on Instagram capturing her parents' excitement during their very first flight. The video, which contrasts her parents' view of the clouds with her view of their happy faces, reflects on the "full-circle" moment of a child's and parent's roles reversing, drawing emotional reactions online.

A woman has shared a heartwarming glimpse of her parents taking their first flight, capturing their excitement as they enjoyed the experience. Nancy Gupta shared the video on Instagram, where she captures the unique family experience while flying together. The first scene of the video shows the plane's wing flying over a cover of clouds from the aeroplane window. The image, titled "My parent's view," provides an insight into what her parents saw while travelling.

The word "My view" then appears on the screen when the film switches to Gupta's point of view. The video shows her parents staring happily out the window and enjoying the journey rather than the outside environment.

The warmth of the occasion is enhanced by her mother's happy grin as she turns to face the camera. A quick picture of Gupta grinning from her seat as she documents the unforgettable trip is included in the video's conclusion.

Gupta shared the video on Instagram and talked about how it made her think about how parents' and kids' responsibilities have changed over time.

“From holding my hand when I took my first steps to watching them take their first flight… life has come full circle,” she wrote in the caption.

Gupta recounted how her parents had earlier witnessed her take her first steps and were now enjoying their first flight while she watched, and the caption captures the emotional significance of the occasion for her.

She chose to focus on both her parents' response to their first flight experience and the view outside the aeroplane in order to portray a straightforward family milestone. Observing her parents' delight throughout the flight and experiencing something new seemed to be the most memorable aspect of the trip for her.

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Social Media Reacts

Social media users reacted emotionally to the post, with many describing the situation as realistic and heartwarming. "Such a beautiful full-circle moment," a person said. "This is incredibly emotional," said another. "From first steps to first flight" is how a third person described the experience. "This caption hits straight in the heart," another user said in response to Gupta's post.