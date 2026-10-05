Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met new ABVP office-bearers, congratulating them. He highlighted how student life hones leadership and praised ABVP's role in national causes, urging them to work for student welfare and become 'future-ready'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met newly elected office-bearers beloning to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at his official residence and congratulated them on their victory in the recently concluded student union elections.

CM Dhami on Student Leadership and ABVP's Role

According to a release, Dhami said responsibilities shouldered during student life provide an important opportunity for personality development and help hone leadership skills.

Highlighting the role of ABVP, the Chief Minister said the organisation has long been working for the interests of students as well as national causes, social concerns and youth development. He said ABVP plays an important role in fostering leadership, discipline, a sense of responsibility, commitment to the nation and sensitivity towards society among young people.

He urged the newly elected office-bearers to work consistently for the welfare of students in line with the organisation’s core values and objectives. Dhami also discussed organisational matters with the ABVP representatives and stressed the need to maintain continuous dialogue with students, understand their concerns and expectations, and play a constructive role in addressing them.

Call to Become 'Future-Ready'

Calling upon the youth to become “future-ready”, Dhami said the world is changing rapidly, and young people must continuously update themselves amid developments in technology, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, new employment opportunities and global trends.

He said students should not limit themselves to their academic fields but remain informed about developments in India and across the world, emerging technologies, social issues and changing employment opportunities. “The more young people keep themselves updated, the greater will be their personal growth, and their capabilities will also benefit the organisation and society,” Dhami said.

Beyond Academic Achievements

The Chief Minister said student life is not limited to academic achievements but is also an important phase for learning leadership, communication, discipline, decision-making and social responsibility. He encouraged students to actively participate in creative and social activities alongside their academic pursuits.

Commitment to Student Welfare

Dhami extended his best wishes to the newly elected office-bearers and expressed confidence that they would work with dedication for the welfare of students and become an inspiration for other young people through their conduct and work. He said the energy, talent and positive outlook of the youth are important strengths for the development of the state and the country.

The newly elected ABVP office-bearers thanked the Chief Minister and also discussed issues concerning students and their upcoming programmes with him. (ANI)