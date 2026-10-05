52 teams from Gujarat and six other states will compete in a 36-hour AI-powered robotics hackathon in Bhavnagar from Oct 6-9. The event, part of ROBOFEST-GUJARAT 6.0, is organised by GUJCOST to foster youth-led tech innovation and problem-solving.

A total of 52 teams from Gujarat and six other states will compete in a 36-hour AI-powered robotics innovation hackathon at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhavnagar, from October 6 to 9, as part of ROBOFEST-GUJARAT 6.0, themed 'AI-Powered Robotics Innovation Challenge.'

According to a release, the hackathon is being organised by the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat. It will provide a platform for young innovators to transform their ideas into functional technology solutions using robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, electronics and other emerging technologies.

A Push for Youth-Led Innovation

The competition aims to further strengthen ROBOFEST-GUJARAT 6.0 by nurturing indigenous robotics capabilities and enabling students to translate innovative ideas into autonomous, globally competitive robotic solutions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) has taken on a new dimension in the country, the release said.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is going to host India’s biggest robotics festival in Bhavnagar. Through this initiative, GUJCOST aims to encourage youth-led innovation and promote the development of technology-driven solutions to societal challenges,” said Arjun Modhwadia, Gujarat Minister for Science and Technology.

Strong Nationwide Participation

The event has witnessed strong participation from across the country. Following the ideation stage, 52 teams have been shortlisted from 480 team registrations and more than 100 ideas received from across the country. The selected teams include 37 teams from nine districts of Gujarat and 15 teams from Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and West Bengal, said Digvijaysinh Jadeja, Director General, GUJCOST.

The 36-Hour Innovation Challenge

During the intensive 36-hour hackathon, participating teams will develop, test, refine and demonstrate working solutions to address real-world societal challenges. Mentors, academicians and technical experts will guide the participants throughout the process, with an emphasis on innovation, technical feasibility, practical applicability and scalability.

The hackathon reinforces the core objectives of ROBOFEST-GUJARAT 6.0 by fostering innovation, indigenous technology development, mentorship and real-world problem-solving among the next generation of robotics enthusiasts, the release said.

Developing Autonomous Robotic Systems

Aligned with contemporary technological requirements, the competition will challenge participants to develop autonomous robotic systems for missions involving security, deep-sea exploration, athletic precision, autonomous driving, humanitarian applications and educational purposes. (ANI)