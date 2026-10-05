A giant Maggi langar prepared with 1,000 packets of vegetable Maggi in Amritsar has gone viral online. The preparation included vegetables, Maggi masala and paneer, while social media users debated the unusual choice of food for langar.

Maggi is a popular comfort food enjoyed across India, but a massive preparation involving 1,000 packets of vegetable Maggi has taken the humble instant noodles to an unusual scale. In Amritsar, locals came together to prepare and distribute a giant vegetable Maggi langar, drawing hundreds of people who gathered to enjoy the hot meal. A video showing the large-scale preparation and distribution has surfaced online, attracting attention from social media users.

1,000 Packets Of Maggi Used For Langar

The viral video shows a group of people beginning the preparation by opening boxes filled with Maggi packets and breaking the noodles into smaller pieces. They then set up a huge cooking vessel over a stove before adding refined oil and butter.

Large quantities of chopped vegetables, including onions, capsicum, carrots, green peas, sweet corn, mushrooms and tomatoes, were added to the pot. The ingredients were then sautéed together to prepare the base for the giant vegetable Maggi.

Giant Pot Filled With Vegetable Maggi

After the vegetables were cooked, the group added plenty of water along with Maggi masala to the massive pot. The noodles were then added and cooked together with the vegetable mixture.

The preparation was completed with several kilograms of paneer cubes, adding another ingredient to the dish and making the large batch suitable for serving a crowd. The freshly prepared Maggi was then served hot to people gathered at the spot.

The caption accompanying the video read: "1000 Packet Veggie Maggie Langar."

Hundreds Gather For Maggi Langar

The sight of hundreds of people lining up to receive the food turned the familiar instant noodles into an unusual community meal. The large-scale Maggi preparation and distribution also highlighted how popular comfort foods can become part of community gatherings and food-sharing initiatives.

The video has since attracted attention on social media, with users sharing different views on whether Maggi can be considered suitable for a langar.

Social Media Users Debate Maggi Langar

While some users reacted to the unusual food choice with amusement, others questioned the idea of serving instant noodles as langar.

One user commented: "Maggi in langar"

Another user commented: "Langar can be used only for simple healthy food , nothing else can be langar ."

The reactions have added another dimension to the discussion around the viral Amritsar Maggi langar, with social media users debating both the scale of the preparation and the choice of food served.