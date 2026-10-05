The MCD continued its enforcement drive against illegal constructions in Delhi, carrying out 31 demolitions and sealing 5 properties across its 12 zones. The action targets violations of building norms to ensure public safety.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws.

According to a press release, strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

Details of Enforcement Action

As part of today’s intensive enforcement exercise, 31 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while 5 properties were sealed and 7 demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms.

As per the release, the Corporation maintained close vigilance across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

During today’s enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Janakpuri, Tagore Garden Extension, Saraswati Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakti Nagar, Shakarpur, Gharoli Extension, Seelampur and Sant Nagar, among other locations across Delhi.

MCD Reiterates Stance on Violations

The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction.

Field officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations, the release said.

The ongoing enforcement drive will continue across all 12 zones against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)