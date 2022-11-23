Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Karbi Anglong district, destroys nearly 100 houses

Speaking to reporters, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong said, "The huts which were in close proximity were destroyed in the fire. We have been able to douse the flames."

Nearly 100 huts were destroyed on Wednesday (November 23) after a fire broke out at Lahorijan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district near the Nagaland border, officials said adding that no one has been killed or injured in the incident. They also said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, superintendent of police, Karbi Anglong said, "The huts which were in close proximity were destroyed in the fire. We have been able to douse the flames."

"Thankfully there have been no loss of life or injury reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. We will conduct an inquiry," he added.

Meanwhile, in another incident in the state, the Assam government on Wednesday requested the Central government for a CBI probe into the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border even as fresh violence erupted in the border areas of the two states.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he was also in favour of a probe by central agencies. A team of Meghalaya ministers will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to seek a central agency probe into the matter.

Six people, five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard, lost their lives in violence in Mukroh area on the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, whose party is an ally of the BJP, in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, said Assam police and forest guards "entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing".