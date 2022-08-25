Assam government to shut 34 schools after all students fail in tenth grade

SEBA released the HSLC Results 2022 for class 10th on June 7. This year's overall pass percentage was 56.49 per cent, the lowest since 2018.

The Assam state government has decided to close 34 schools where all class 10th students failed the HSLC Exams 2022. Assam Education Ministeranoj Pegu announced that these schools would close, but students would be allowed to enrol in other schools.

The crackdown comes after not a single student out of a thousand passed the class 10 Board Exams in state-run schools. Following media reports, the education minister has stated that investing taxpayer money in such schools is 'meaningless.'

"The government cannot spend public funds on schools with a zero-success record," Pegu added.

According to a senior education official, the decision to close 34 government schools was made because the pass percentage was zero. However, to minimise the impact on the students, they will be allowed to enrol in other schools.

Many officials have claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was to blame for the poor performance of students and teachers. After nearly two years of online classes, the switch to physical exams resulted in a significant drop in student performance.

Political parties have reacted differently to the Assam government's decision. Arvind Kejriwal, the mayor of Delhi, has stated that "closing schools is not a solution." Instead of closing the school, the Delhi CM said that the focus should be on improving the school and providing quality education.

According to Mamata Hojai, the director of secondary education in Assam, zero-performing schools will be merged with neighbouring schools by the end of this academic year (2022 to 23 AY). In addition, Pegu stated that approximately 2,500 schools are under investigation and that appropriate action will be taken.

