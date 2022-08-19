Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajnath Singh wanted to join the Army, but couldn't; here is why

    "I appeared for the examination of the Short Service Commission. I gave the written exam. But, because of certain situations in my family, including the death of my father, I couldn't join the Army,' Rajnath Singh said.

    Vipin Vijayan
    Imphal, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wanted to join the Army but could not due to family difficulties. The minister revealed this while addressing the personnel of the Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army in Imphal. 

    During his interaction, Rajnath recounted how he appeared for the examination to get into the forces. 'I want to share a story from my childhood. I also wanted to join the Army, and once I appeared for the examination of the Short Service Commission. I gave the written exam. But, because of certain situations in my family, including the death of my father, I couldn't join the Army,' he said.

    'You will see if you give the Army uniform to a kid, his personality changes. There is charisma in this uniform,' he added.

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande accompanied the defence minister during the visit to the headquarters of Assam Rifles (South) Inspector General in Mantripukhri.

    While meeting the troops, Rajnath recounted the valour shown by the security forces during the India-China standoff. 'When the standoff was going on, you may not know all the details, but I know, and the army chief of that time knows the gallantry and courage shown by our jawans. The country will always be indebted to you,' Rajnath said.

    'I make sure that I meet armymen wherever I go. I had asked (army chief) Pande-ji when my Manipur visit was being planned that I wanted to meet the troops of Assam Rifles and the 57th Mountain Division,' he said, adding that meeting army personnel gives him a sense of pride.

    Although chartered accountants, engineers and doctors are contributing to the nation in one way or another, I believe your profession is more than a profession and service, the defence minister said. 

    Noting that the Assam Rifles plays a major role in bringing many people into the mainstream, the minister, who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, said that the force is rightly called the sentinel of the Northeast. 

