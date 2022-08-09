Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue

    The interstate border between Assam and Mizoram is 164.6 kilometres long and has seen several flare-ups in recent years. Six police officers and one civilian were killed, and approximately 60 people were injured in last year's violent clash.

    Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    Delegates from Assam and Mizoram are scheduled to hold another round of talks to resolve the two states' decades-long border dispute. State ministers will attend the meeting, which will take place at the Aijal Club in Aizawl at 2:30 pm. The two northeastern states share a 164.6-kilometre-long interstate border, which has seen several flare-ups in recent years. Following a violent clash last year, six police officers and one civilian were killed, and approximately 60 people were injured.

    Mizoram's delegation will be led by Home Minister Lalchamliana, while Assam's delegation will be led by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. The Assam delegation was expected to arrive in Aizawl around 10:45 am on Tuesday and depart for Guwahati the following day.

    The boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam dates back to two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

    While Mizoram accepted the demarcation made under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of the area now falling under Assam, the Assam government claimed that the demarcation made under the 1933 notification was its constitutional boundary.

    Following the violent July altercation, Mizoram and Assam delegations met last August to find a lasting solution to the vexing border issue. This was followed by two virtual meeting rounds, at which the two parties agreed to escalate the talks. Assam had been tasked with developing modalities for the upcoming discussions.

    In November last year, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma met in Delhi over the border issue in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and agreed to form their panels involving all stakeholders to resolve the border dispute through dialogue. To that end, both leaders agreed to hold chief minister-level talks regularly.

    Also read: Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Also read: NHRC sends notices to Centre, Assam, Mizoram over border row

    Also read: Border issue: Assam CM responds to Zoramthanga's peace call, drops FIR against Mizo RS MP Vanlalvena

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re inducted Home dept for Fadnavis gcw

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be re-inducted, Home dept for Fadnavis

    Bihar politics: Suspense continues over Nitish Kumar's next move

    Bihar politics: Suspense continues over Nitish Kumar's next move

    24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

    Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Tarun Kumar, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Tarun Kumar, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Recent Stories

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    Xiaomi Realme other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India Here s why gcw

    Xiaomi, Realme, other Chinese smartphones companies may be banned in India; Here's why

    Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience - adt

    Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience

    WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in group Report gcw

    WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in group: Report

    iPhone 14 to launch before September 13 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch before September 13? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon