Assam Mizoram delegates to meet today in Aizwal to hold talks on decades-old border issue

The interstate border between Assam and Mizoram is 164.6 kilometres long and has seen several flare-ups in recent years. Six police officers and one civilian were killed, and approximately 60 people were injured in last year's violent clash.

Delegates from Assam and Mizoram are scheduled to hold another round of talks to resolve the two states' decades-long border dispute. State ministers will attend the meeting, which will take place at the Aijal Club in Aizawl at 2:30 pm. The two northeastern states share a 164.6-kilometre-long interstate border, which has seen several flare-ups in recent years. Following a violent clash last year, six police officers and one civilian were killed, and approximately 60 people were injured.

Mizoram's delegation will be led by Home Minister Lalchamliana, while Assam's delegation will be led by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. The Assam delegation was expected to arrive in Aizawl around 10:45 am on Tuesday and depart for Guwahati the following day.

The boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam dates back to two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

While Mizoram accepted the demarcation made under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of the area now falling under Assam, the Assam government claimed that the demarcation made under the 1933 notification was its constitutional boundary.

Following the violent July altercation, Mizoram and Assam delegations met last August to find a lasting solution to the vexing border issue. This was followed by two virtual meeting rounds, at which the two parties agreed to escalate the talks. Assam had been tasked with developing modalities for the upcoming discussions.

In November last year, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma met in Delhi over the border issue in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and agreed to form their panels involving all stakeholders to resolve the border dispute through dialogue. To that end, both leaders agreed to hold chief minister-level talks regularly.

Also read: Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

Also read: NHRC sends notices to Centre, Assam, Mizoram over border row

Also read: Border issue: Assam CM responds to Zoramthanga's peace call, drops FIR against Mizo RS MP Vanlalvena