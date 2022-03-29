Assam and Meghalaya sign historic pact settling border dispute

11 Meghalaya government representatives and nine Assam government representatives attended the meeting at the MHA office.

Assam and Meghalaya, the two states dealing with the border issue for around 50-year-old, Tuesday, signed an agreement to resolve the matter. Both state's Chief Ministers, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya, signed the agreement in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief secretaries of the two states, other officials of the Home Ministry.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, ended a decades-long border dispute; it is a historic moment for the northeast, as per Amit Shah. The meeting at the MHA office was attended by 11 Meghalaya government representatives and nine Assam government representatives.

Amit Shah stated that today is an important day for the disputed-free northeast. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has worked tirelessly for the pride of the northeast, Shah added.

Shah elaborated that he spoke with the Prime Minister about the northeast border issue. In 2019, an agreement was reached between Tripura's armed groups. He added that over 34,000 people benefited from the Bru Reang Agreement, which was signed on January 16, 2020.

The historic Bodo Accord was signed on January 27, 2020, ending the 50-year-old problem while preserving Assam's format and original character. The Karbi Anglong agreement was reached in September 2021, and now this agreement. 70% of the border dispute has been settled, Shah explained.

While talking about the pact, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma stated that out of 12 areas of difference, they have agreed with Assam on six regions. Additionally, the Survey of India will conduct a survey with the participation of both states, after which the actual demarcation will happen. While talking to the media, Sangma stated that 36 sq km comes under the 'area of differences', nearly including an 18 sq km area in both Assam and Meghalaya.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had proposed a draftresolution to settle border disputes in six of the twelve regions in the state. The border between Assam and Meghalaya is 885 kilometres long.

The agreement seeks to resolve disagreements in six "areas of difference," which account for nearly 70% of the total boundary.

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute is the regions of Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II, Khanduli and Retacherra.

Meghalaya was formed from Assam under the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971, a law that it challenged, resulting in disputes.

Also Read: Border dispute: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah to settle dispute

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma aims for fresh NRC, holds talks with AASU

Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Assam CM announces half-day for government officials to watch the film