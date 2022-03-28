Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma aims for fresh NRC, holds talks with AASU

    The NRC consisting of names of legal Indian citizens was first made in 1951. Later in 2018, it was updated to weed out the illegal immigrants from Pakistan; however, it drew criticism for leaving out more than 40 lakh people.

    Assam CM Himata Biswa Sarma aims for fresh NRC, holds talks with AASU - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guwahati, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recommended that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be conducted once again. In the meantime, his government intends to move the Supreme Court in this matter soon. 

    While talking to the media, Sarma stated that they had earlier said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and done freshly. The discussion regarding the same with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is on.

    The NRC consisting of names of legal Indian citizens was first made in 1951. Later in 2018, it was updated to weed out the illegal immigrants from Pakistan; however, it drew criticism for leaving out more than 40 lakh people.

    Out of 3.29 crore applications, the draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people. The updated list of citizens was published in August 2019, which excluded 19.06 lakh people, out of 3.3 crore applicants.

    Previously on Thursday, Assam minister Atul Bora stated that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court aiming re-verification of the NRC.

    As per ANI, Bora stated that the decision was taken during the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) meeting and other indigenous organisations. They are not accepting the list of the NRC, which was published in August 2019. And have decided to move to the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification. 

    On Thursday, the Assam government and AASU leadership met to discuss the implementation of the Assam Accord.

    On the other hand, Samujjal Bhattacharya, AASU's Advisor, stated that the names of many illegal Bangladeshi people were included in the NRC's most recent list.

    Bhattacharya stated that they want the re-verification of the NRC list should be made. They have already filed a petition before the Supreme Court by aiming this. Also, urged both Centre and State should also move the Supreme Court for a correct NRC.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Assam CM announces half-day for government officials to watch the film

    Also Read: Hyderabad Police books Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Also Read: 'There is much in the name': Assam govt to rename cities, CM to launch portal for suggestions

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu man fulfils dream of buying bike of Rs 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins saved over 3 years-dnm

    Tamil Nadu man fulfils dream of buying bike of Rs 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins saved over 3 years

    China anti-India campaign in Maldives debt trap Jaishankar visit

    China's anti-India campaign in the Maldives is a 'trap'

    Pramod Sawant to be sworn-in as Goa CM for second term today, PM Modi to be in attendance-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to be sworn-in as Goa CM for second term today, PM Modi to be in attendance

    Bharat Bandh, Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest, 10 points

    Bharat Bandh| Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest: 10 points

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 begins today; guidelines for students, no hijab to be allowed in exam-dnm

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 begins today; guidelines for students, no hijab to be allowed in exam

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Academy Awards Oscars 2022 Hearing impaired Troy Kostur receives standing ovation in sign language drb

    Oscars 2022: Hearing impaired Troy Kostur receives standing ovation in sign language

    Tamil Nadu man fulfils dream of buying bike of Rs 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins saved over 3 years-dnm

    Tamil Nadu man fulfils dream of buying bike of Rs 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins saved over 3 years

    football qatar world cup 2022 play-offs Pulisic opens up about worm celebration after hat-trick against Panama snt

    'Captain America' Pulisic opens up about worm celebration after hat-trick against Panama

    China anti-India campaign in Maldives debt trap Jaishankar visit

    China's anti-India campaign in the Maldives is a 'trap'

    Oscars 2022 King Richard Will Smith does the unbelievable punches Chris Rock

    Oscars 2022: 'King Richard' Will Smith punches Chris Rock, later apologises

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon