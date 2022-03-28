Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma aims for fresh NRC, holds talks with AASU

The NRC consisting of names of legal Indian citizens was first made in 1951. Later in 2018, it was updated to weed out the illegal immigrants from Pakistan; however, it drew criticism for leaving out more than 40 lakh people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recommended that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be conducted once again. In the meantime, his government intends to move the Supreme Court in this matter soon.

While talking to the media, Sarma stated that they had earlier said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and done freshly. The discussion regarding the same with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is on.

Out of 3.29 crore applications, the draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people. The updated list of citizens was published in August 2019, which excluded 19.06 lakh people, out of 3.3 crore applicants.

Previously on Thursday, Assam minister Atul Bora stated that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court aiming re-verification of the NRC.

As per ANI, Bora stated that the decision was taken during the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) meeting and other indigenous organisations. They are not accepting the list of the NRC, which was published in August 2019. And have decided to move to the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification.

On Thursday, the Assam government and AASU leadership met to discuss the implementation of the Assam Accord.

On the other hand, Samujjal Bhattacharya, AASU's Advisor, stated that the names of many illegal Bangladeshi people were included in the NRC's most recent list.

Bhattacharya stated that they want the re-verification of the NRC list should be made. They have already filed a petition before the Supreme Court by aiming this. Also, urged both Centre and State should also move the Supreme Court for a correct NRC.

