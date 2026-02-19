With a current count of 3M followers, Asianet News Malayalam leads the Malayalam news segment on Instagram, a platform largely driven by Gen Z and young digital-native audiences.

Continuing its undisputed dominance across social media platforms, Asianet News Malayalam has crossed the landmark of 3 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first Malayalam media organization to achieve this milestone. With a current count of 3M followers, Asianet News Malayalam the Malayalam news segment on Instagram, a platform largely driven by Gen Z and young digital-native audiences. The achievement further strengthens the brand’s position as the most followed Malayalam news media house across major social platforms.

Asianet News Malayalam also maintains a commanding presence on other leading platforms. The organization has 11.5M subscribers on YouTube 6,.9M page likes on Facebook, and .7 followers on X (formerly Twitter). Beyond these established platforms, Asianet News Malayalam has expanded its digital footprint to emerging social ecosystems such as Arattai, Threads, and Reddit, ensuring strong engagement with evolving online communities.

For years, Asianet News Malayalam has remained far ahead in television ratings among Malayalam news channels. That leadership has now decisively translated into the digital space as well, with the brand securing top follower counts across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram among Malayalam media outlets. With strong support from Gen Z audiences and social media users who increasingly rely on digital platforms for news consumption, Asianet News Malayalam continues its growth trajectory, reinforcing its position as the most trusted and widely followed Malayalam news brand in the social media era.