Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram

Asianet News has reached a milestone of 2 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first Malayalam news outlet to surpass 1 million followers. This rapid growth on Instagram, a favorite social media platform of the younger generation, highlights the channel's increasing popularity in the digital space.

Asianet News made its debut on Instagram in February 2015. By the end of 2023, it became the first Malayalam news outlet to surpass 1 million followers. Since then, its growth has been rapid, and in a short span, it has now reached the significant milestone of 2 million followers.

Asianet News, which has consistently outperformed other news channels in ratings for years, continues to lead in the digital space as well. In the digital world, where news reaches their fingertips, Malayalam-speaking users turn to Asianet News on Facebook.

Asianet News has 10.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.4 million followers on Facebook. It has over 250,000 followers on Threads and around 700,000 followers on X platform. For years, Asianet News has been the leader across all social media platforms among Malayalam news outlets.



