Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram

Asianet News has achieved a significant milestone of 2 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first Malayalam news outlet to exceed 1 million followers.

Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Asianet News has reached a milestone of 2 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first Malayalam news outlet to surpass 1 million followers. This rapid growth on Instagram, a favorite social media platform of the younger generation, highlights the channel's increasing popularity in the digital space.

Asianet News made its debut on Instagram in February 2015. By the end of 2023, it became the first Malayalam news outlet to surpass 1 million followers. Since then, its growth has been rapid, and in a short span, it has now reached the significant milestone of 2 million followers.

Asianet News, which has consistently outperformed other news channels in ratings for years, continues to lead in the digital space as well. In the digital world, where news reaches their fingertips, Malayalam-speaking users turn to Asianet News on Facebook.

Asianet News has 10.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.4 million followers on Facebook. It has over 250,000 followers on Threads and around 700,000 followers on X platform. For years, Asianet News has been the leader across all social media platforms among Malayalam news outlets.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala malappuram woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language anr

Kerala woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges dmn

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges

Over 2 lakh devotees witness Makara Jyothi as chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa fill Sabarimala's air dmn

Over 2 lakh devotees witness 'Makara Jyothi' as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ fill Sabarimala's air

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 450 January 14 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 450 January 14 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Sabarimala temple set for Makara Vilakku today january 14 2024; Over 2 lakh devotees expected to climb the hill shrine anr

Sabarimala temple set for Makara Vilakku today; Over 2 lakh devotees expected to climb the hill shrine

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon