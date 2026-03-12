DA Hike Update: Big Salary Boost Likely for Central Government Employees in April
The government might give some good news before the elections! A big hike in Dearness Allowance could be on the cards for central employees.
Central government employees might get another Dearness Allowance (DA) hike soon. Experts are saying this after looking at the latest AICPI-IW index and inflation data. They feel the Centre could announce the hike any day now.
Right now, central government staff get a DA of about 58%. New calculations suggest it could go up by another 2%. If the government approves this, the total DA will become around 60%.
If this increase is implemented, government employees and pensioners will see more money in their monthly income. This is expected to provide some relief from the pressure of rising inflation.
The government uses the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) to decide the DA. They use a special formula based on the average index of the last 12 months. The Centre revises the DA twice a year, in January and July, based on this data.
Data from the Labour Ministry shows the CPI-IW index has recently touched 148.6 points. This rise in the index is a strong sign that a small DA hike is likely in the next revision.
The central government often announces DA hikes just before big festivals. Because of this, employees are hoping for a final decision from the government very soon.
To sum it up, even a small increase in the Dearness Allowance will be a big relief for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across the country.
