    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Asianet Kannada now holds the numero uno position ahead of competitors like TV9 Kannada and News18 Kannada, as per the latest Comscore rankings.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    The quality journalism of Asianet News has been recognised once again. Asianet News Kannada has become a preferred destination for our audience with 41 million page views in the month of May, as per the latest Comscore rankings.

    Powered by the synergy between the group's Kannada print publication, 'Kannada Prabha' and the television news channel, 'Suvarna News', Asianet News Kannada has raced ahead of the competition. Asianet Kannada now holds the numero uno position ahead of competitors like TV9 Kannada and News18 Kannada.

    Asianet News has the highest number of reporters across Karnataka. Kannada Prabha and Suvarna News have reporters in every district and a network of stringers who provide hyper-local news from rural Karnataka. Asianet News Kannada also covers stories related to non-resident Indians and connects with a huge number of Kannadigas who are based in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arad Emirates, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries across the globe.

    With the help of the biggest network, our stories have been accessed and read far and wide wherever the Internet is available. From hyper-global to hyper-local, there is no segment of readers to whom we do not cater to. Asianet News Kannada will continue to grow and achieve higher milestones.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
