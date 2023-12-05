Asianet News Digital launches Marathi website in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Other eminent personalities such as Dr. Ramnath Sonawane, Secretary of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, actor-director Pravin Dabas and actor-producer Preeti Jhangiani were present for this historic occasion.

Asianetnews.com, the digital platform of Asianet News Media and Entertainment Private Limited (ANMEPL) on Tuesday (December 5) launched its eighth language platform in Marathi. The launch took place at the Press Club in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Other eminent personalities such as Dr. Ramnath Sonawane, Secretary of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, actor-director Pravin Dabas and actor-producer Preeti Jhangiani were present for this historic occasion.

Asianetnews.com is already present in Malayalam, Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Bangla. With the launch of Marathi, the group's digital news media has spread its wings to the West as it aims to expand its footprint nationally and globally.

Asianetnews.com's strong brand credibility and deep regional insights provides the edge to source and deliver content like none other. Asianetnews.com Marathi will target to become the go-to destination for focused news and video content in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stressed about the need for genuine news providers such as Asianet News to clamp down on fake content, especially the threat posed by AI-based platforms such as Deepfake and other similar Indian apps. He highlighted the role that digital media has to play to curb the spread of misinformation and help deliver credible news to the Marathi diaspora and help shape the opinion of the society.

Rajesh Kalra, the Executive Chairman of the Asianet News Group spoke about the thought process behind this development. "With Maharashtra having the third most internet penetration in the country, Marathi is obviously a key language for Bharat. When we were looking at expanding into other languages, Marathi was a unanimous choice. We aim to be the most trusted source of news for Maharashtrians and provide a platform that disseminates high-quality content," he said.

Neeraj Kohli, Chief Executive Officer, Asianet News Group elaborated, "We are aiming to replicate the success of our other 7 languages to Marathi and justify the faith put in us by the people of Maharashtra. Our focus has always been on providing our audience with the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and honest coverage from the ground."

Samarth Sharma, the group Chief Operating Officer said, "We will be putting all our efforts to deliver ‘Straight, Bold, Relentless,’ news coverage to the Marathi diaspora spread across the world. With a strong team of journalists working round the clock, our news bureau is set to establish Asianet News Marathi as the most trusted source of news." He further highlighted the company's mission and ideology behind the Marathi platform launch.

AsianetNews.com is a leading news platform, which caters to 80 million monthly active users across its 7 languages. With Marathi added to its growing portfolio, it is set to expand its footprint across the country as well as the world.

The ANN group (Asianet News Network) has a multi-media presence across the country in multiple languages via its TV Channels (Asianet News and Asianet Suvarna News), Print Publication (Kannada Prabha), Music platform (IndigoMusic.com), and Digital platforms in 8 languages (AsianetNews.com and MyNation.com).