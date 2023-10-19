Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asia's first women's police station in Kerala to turn 50 on October 27

    The police station was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1973 in Kozhikode. Kerala Governor N.N. Wanchoo, Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon and Home Minister K. Karunakaran were also present for the inauguration

    Asia's first women's police station in Kerala to turn 50 on October 27 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Kozhikode: India's first women's police station will turn 50 on October 27. The police station was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1973 in Kozhikode. Kerala Governor N.N. Wanchoo, Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon and Home Minister K. Karunakaran were also present for the inauguration.

    A 10-day programme is being organised at the station in connection with the golden jubilee. The station was started with the aim of giving special attention to cases where the complainants and the accused are women.

    The station's golden jubilee celebrations started on Monday (Oct. 16) with 50 police officers donating blood to the blood bank at the Women and Children’s Hospital at Kottaparamba in Kozhikode. Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the event. On Tuesday, a hair donation drive for cancer patients also received a positive response from the personnel.

    Indira Gandhi proposed the concept of a women's police station during a period of increasing crimes against women in the country. Currently, there are about a thousand women police stations across the country.

    Padmini Amma from Thiruvananthapuram was the first SI in the women's station. The first case registered in the station was the missing case of three children.

    The first women's police station will be active with programs like medical camp, night walk, women's cricket and so on till October 27

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case: Madras HC dismisses TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea AJR

    Money laundering case: Madras HC dismisses TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea

    Mumbai 4 pro Palestine supporters arrested for desecrating Israel flag outside McDonald's outlet WATCH AJR

    Mumbai: 4 pro-Palestine supporters arrested for desecrating Israel flag outside McDonald's outlet (WATCH)

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months

    Kerala: ED finds embezzlement of NHAI funds at Paliyekkara toll plaza after raids; Read anr

    Kerala: ED finds embezzlement of NHAI funds at Paliyekkara toll plaza after raids; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Jennifer Lopez BOLD photos: 54-year-old looks HOT in lingerie; fans go crazy on her sultry new images RBA

    Jennifer Lopez BOLD photos: 54-year-old looks HOT in lingerie; fans go crazy on her sultry new images

    Money laundering case: Madras HC dismisses TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea AJR

    Money laundering case: Madras HC dismisses TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea

    Viral photo Joe Biden hugs Israeli woman who tricked Hamas operatives with cookies coffee gcw

    Viral photo: Biden hugs Israeli woman who tricked Hamas operatives with cookies, coffee

    Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to star together in upcoming action thriller? Know details SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to star together in upcoming action thriller? Know details

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani actress vows romantic date offer if Bangladesh beats India in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani actress vows romantic date offer if Bangladesh beats India in the mega event

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon