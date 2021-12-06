Asia Power Index: India an underachiever yet 4th strongest Asian country

According to the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index 2021, India has become the fourth most powerful country in Asia. The rankings are based on the resources and influence of Asian countries. The list evaluates the current distribution of power and the methods of managing power. According to the Power Index, India ranked third when it came to the projected distribution of future economic, military and demographic resources.

India's ranking showed a five per cent dip when compared to its overall position in 2020. Out of the total points, India is two points behind the 2020 mark. Asian countries, including India, have seen a decline in points. India ranks fourth in Asia in terms of economic capability, military capability, defence capability and cultural influence. The country also ranked fourth in terms of its ability to deter real or potential threats to state stability.

The country was ranked third when it came to having the ability to defend against other states’ economic actions on its geopolitical interests and economic activity. But India found itself on the seventh spot in the military network. India also slipped to the eighth position in the economic network. According to the report, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected developing economies, including India.

The Index also notes that India is an underachiever if its resources and potential are taken into account. It also goes on to state that India’s rise as a truly multipolar power, which is able to match China's military and economic capabilities, will take a decades-long effort, and that too with no

guarantee of success.

The top ten countries in the list comprise the United States, China, Japan, India, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. In terms of growth, the US improved its downward trajectory by 2021, overtaking China in two key rankings.

One of the crucial findings of the report was that the Asian region had become more bipolar than multipolar with Japan and India lagging behind China, and Australia is more reliant on the United States/ The report also explains that China is the first country to fall behind in terms of power in the Indo-Pacific region. According to the report, Taiwan, the United States and Singapore are likely to have the biggest economic growth by 2030.

