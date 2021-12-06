  • Facebook
    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    The Indian Army's share of vacant posts is the highest among the armed forces.

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    The Indian Army has a shortage of 7,476 officers and 97,177 Junior Commissioned Officers in its ranks, the government informed Parliament on Monday. The vacant posts for officers, includes those lying vacant in the Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and the Military Nursing Services. The Army's share of vacant posts is the highest among the armed forces.

    The Indian Navy has a shortfall of 1265 officers and 11,166 sailors while the Indian Air Force had vacancies for 621 officers and 4,850 airmen, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Rajya Sabha. The minister listed the measures taken by the Narendra Modi government to reduce the personnel shortage in the armed forces. 

    These measures included sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaigns to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career in the Armed Forces. 

    He further said that motivational lectures are being regularly organized in schools, colleges, other educational institutes and National Cadet Corps camps to encourage the youth to join the Armed Forces. Besides, improvements have also been made in promotion prospects in the armed forces.

    Clarifying that the selection of Officers was continuing under Covid-19 protocols and not been suspended for the armed forces, the minister said that recruitment is done on the basis of the planned requirement of manpower for the Armed Forces. The Indian Army has conducted 47 recruitment rallies during the recruitment year 2020-21. The Indian Navy has undertaken one batch recruitment of sailors in the recruitment year 2020-21. The IAF too carried out recruitment of airmen in 2020-21. Some recruitment rallies were suspended temporarily due to COVID-19.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
