Chyimi, an animated short film from Assam by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, received an Honourable Mention at the Athens Marathon Film Awards. The film has already won Best Short Film awards at the Jaipur International Film Festival and New York.

'Chyimi' Earns More International Laurels

Chyimi, the acclaimed animated short film written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, has added another feather to its cap by receiving the Honourable Mention in the Best Short Film category at the prestigious Athens Marathon Film Awards. The recognition further strengthens the remarkable journey of Chyimi, which has already earned international acclaim.

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The animated short film was earlier adjudged Best Short Film at the Jaipur International Film Festival and also received the Best Short Film award at the New York Short Animation Festival, bringing global attention to a uniquely crafted work from Assam.

The Vision Behind the Film

Chyimi is an animated short film that reflects a compelling blend of storytelling, emotion, and artistic imagination. Conceived, written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, who is currently posted as the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, the film showcases the power of animation as a medium to tell deeply human stories that transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. The film has been produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, whose support and commitment played a significant role in transforming the creative vision into an internationally celebrated cinematic work.

Director Expresses Gratitude

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Mahanta expressed gratitude to the audiences, jury members and the entire team associated with the film. He noted that such honours reaffirm the growing global appreciation for meaningful stories emerging from the region and encourage filmmakers to continue exploring new forms of artistic expression.

A Beacon for Assam's Creative Community

The continued success of Chyimi at international film festivals is a matter of pride not only for its creators but also for Assam's creative community. It highlights the immense potential of regional talent to compete and excel on the global stage through originality, authenticity and artistic excellence.

With accolades from India, the United States and now Greece, Chyimi continues its inspiring journey across the international festival circuit, carrying with it the voice, imagination and storytelling spirit of Assam. (ANI)