Nashik godman Ashok Kharat has been arrested over sexual exploitation allegations. Police recovered obscene videos involving multiple women, while his alleged links with politicians are under investigation, widening the scope of the high-profile case.

The arrest of self-proclaimed godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat has uncovered disturbing details, sending shockwaves across the region. He allegedly targeted women who approached him for solutions to personal problems, including rituals and astrological guidance. Under the guise of spirituality, he is accused of manipulating victims, with allegations suggesting that he either drugged them or coerced them into sexual acts. The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of faith and trust.

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Explicit Video Leads to Arrest

The case came to light after an explicit video of Kharat with a woman went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. Following his arrest, investigators reportedly recovered a pen drive containing obscene videos involving him and as many as 58 women. The discovery has intensified the gravity of the case and widened the scope of the investigation.

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Spirituality Used as a Cover for Exploitation

Ashok Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer, was popularly known as ‘Captain Ashok’, a title that helped him gain people’s trust. Leveraging his background and spiritual claims, he built a strong following. However, police suspect that he systematically exploited women who approached him for help, turning faith into a tool for abuse. Some of the alleged videos have already begun circulating on social media, adding to public outrage.

Links With Politicians Under Scanner

Investigations have also revealed that Kharat was in regular contact with several prominent politicians. Photographs of political leaders seeking his blessings have surfaced online. Authorities believe that his connections may have been more extensive and influential and are now examining the nature of these associations as part of the ongoing probe.

Probe Into Suspected Illegal Wealth

Another key aspect under investigation is Kharat’s financial empire. Within a relatively short span, he is believed to have amassed assets worth hundreds of crores. Police are now scrutinising the sources of his wealth, suspecting that it may have been accumulated through illegal means. The financial probe has been intensified to trace the extent of his assets and uncover any unlawful activities.

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