West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari lauded the Modi govt, saying the 'double-engine' model is showing results. He cited national security initiatives, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, and other welfare schemes as proof of progress.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday highlighted the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, emphasising that the "double-engine" model of governance is already bringing visible benefits to the people of the state. Addressing a press conference here, Adhikari detailed several development projects, welfare schemes, and national security initiatives implemented under PM Modi's leadership.

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"We will work under Modi ji's leadership and guidance, with his blessings; even in this short period, we have already accomplished some work. The public has started to see the benefits of the 'double-engine' government, and these benefits will become even more apparent in the days to come," he said.

Strengthening National Security

Focusing on national security, the Chief Minister added, "Regarding national security, we have handed over land to the BSF. This handover process is ongoing daily; so far, we have handed over land spanning approximately 100 kilometres. In North Bengal, specifically in areas adjacent to the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, the BSF has already commenced fencing work. As you have seen, we are committed to completing this in a time-bound manner; after all, it is a matter of national security."

Key Schemes Implemented

He also stated that West Bengal has implemented previously stalled measures, including the census process, signed a Rs 39,000 crore agreement for the Jal Jeevan Mission, finalised Ayushman Bharat with 1.43 crore families identified for cards, and adopted the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme to provide free electricity for low-income households.

"Secondly, we implemented measures that were previously stalled in Bengal--such as the census process. An agreement worth Rs 39,000 crore has been signed for the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the agreement for Ayushman Bharat was finalised in Delhi; 1.43 crore families have been identified to receive Ayushman Bharat cards. We have also adopted the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar' scheme, which will eliminate monthly electricity costs for low-income households," Adhikari said.

Emphasising the national-level impact of the press conference, he added, "This press conference is taking place across the entire country, at the national level and in every state. The primary aim, objective, and agenda of this press conference is to highlight the achievements of the world's most popular leader and our country's Prime Minister, Modi, who has set a new record as the longest-serving Prime Minister, focusing on the extensive work accomplished over the past twelve years."

Welfare and Infrastructure Achievements

Adhikari also shared details of the exhibition set up outside the press room to showcase the PM Modi government's schemes and projects.

"We have also set up an exhibition outside the press room showcasing Modi ji's numerous programs, projects, and schemes, as well as the benefits citizens are receiving from their implementation, such as Metro facilities for the people of Kolkata, the special benefits of the Vande Bharat train for the state's population, and medical treatment facilities at Kalyani AIIMS," he said.

The Chief Minister added that 54 lakh farmers are receiving PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds directly, 3 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis', 74 lakh toilets have been constructed, and 40 lakh houses have been provided in Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"Additionally, 54 lakh farmers are receiving PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds directly into their accounts; 3 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis'; 74 lakh toilets have been constructed; and 40 lakh houses have been provided to people in Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Adhikari said. (ANI)