    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

    Following the discovery of Pinki's charred remains, Sukhdev was arrested by officials after villagers alerted the sarpanch, who promptly notified the police on Friday evening.

    A tragic incident has come to light in Bule Nangal village near Beas, where a daily-wage laborer allegedly burned his pregnant wife to death after being stopped from maintaining expensive carrier pigeons. The accused, Sukhdev Singh, reportedly tied his wife, Pinki (23), to a cot before setting her ablaze.

    The couple had been embroiled in frequent disputes, primarily revolving around Sukhdev's costly penchant for raising carrier pigeons, despite objections from Pinki. Following the discovery of Pinki's charred remains, Sukhdev was arrested by officials after villagers alerted the sarpanch, who promptly notified the police on Friday evening.

    According to Beas Station House Officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh, Sukhdev's extravagant spending on his hobby, juxtaposed with their earnings, exacerbated tensions in the household. The isolated location of their residence initially masked the severity of the situation, with villagers mistaking the smoke emanating from the burning house as routine straw burning.

    Sukhdev and Pinki had been married for two and a half years, with Pinki six months pregnant at the time of her tragic demise. The SHO revealed that police swiftly intervened, arresting Sukhdev and sending Pinki's body for autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.

