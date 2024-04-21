Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 26 in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also stated that the recent India Corruption Survey conducted jointly by the Centre for Media Studies and Local Circles stated Kerala as the least corrupt state in the country.

    Thiruvananthapuram: As the crucial Lok Sabha polls loom just five days away in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan intensified his criticism against PM Narendra Modu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of attempting to undermine the state's achievements with lies. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 26 in Kerala.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that Modi and Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala, alleging a concerted effort to distort the state's progress. CM Pinarayi Vijayan targeted Modi for his recent remarks against the state administration, claiming that the Prime Minister remarked the other day that corruption thrives in Kerala, just as it does in Bihar. He claimed that the PM's statement insulted two states at once.

    Dismissing Modi's accusations, the Left leader emphasized that Kerala is widely recognized as the least corrupt state in the country. He cited the recent India Corruption Survey conducted jointly by the Centre for Media Studies and Local Circles as evidence.

    The CM also stated that Rahul Gandhi does not even try to oppose his main rivals and nothing can be expected from a person who ran away from his own state in this critical stage.

    Prime Minister Modi on Saturday condemned corruption within cooperative banks, describing it as a betrayal of trust against vulnerable communities in Kerala. He pledged decisive action against those responsible for misappropriating funds, signaling a commitment to uphold the interests of ordinary citizens irrespective of political considerations.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns about perceived disparities between North and South India, particularly regarding allegations of neglect toward southern states like Karnataka and Kerala.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
