    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    A BSF head constable faces suspension and legal action for sexually assaulting a woman in a Manipur store, as captured in viral CCTV footage.

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable, caught on camera sexually assaulting a woman inside a grocery store in strife-torn Manipur, has been suspended by the border guarding force. A case has been filed against him after the CCTV footage showing him groping the woman went viral on social media. The incident occurred on July 20 in Imphal, near a petrol pump. The accused, identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad, has been suspended, and a case has been registered against him, as per information from a senior officer.

    Upon receiving a complaint, the BSF initiated an internal probe against the accused. He is currently under close arrest, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him, the official stated.

    Last week, a disturbing incident came to light, wherein a video of two women being paraded naked in Thoubal district went viral, followed by allegations of gang rape. The incident sparked widespread outrage, and seven people have been arrested so far, with one being a juvenile.

    The Manipur Police are actively working to identify the remaining culprits by raiding suspected hideouts of those already identified, according to a senior officer in charge of the investigation.

    Additionally, the Manipur Police have registered several Zero FIRs for cases of sexual violence. However, the progress in these investigations has been slow due to the victims and survivors not yet joining the inquiry.

    The state police are taking action against those involved in spreading fake news related to the incidents. On Monday, they registered a case after a video of a tragic murder in Myanmar was falsely attributed to Manipur, with the intent of inciting unrest in the already violence-hit northeastern state.

    The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) filed an FIR and launched a probe to trace the IP addresses of those circulating the misleading video. Authorities are determined to apprehend those behind the dissemination of fake news and hold them accountable for disturbing public tranquility, inciting violence, and disrupting law and order in an ethnically conflicted region.

     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
