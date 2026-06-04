The Annapurna Bhandar scheme promises ₹3,000 monthly support for eligible women in West Bengal. However, with an 11-page application form, applicants must be careful. Here are key tips to avoid mistakes and ensure approval.

West Bengal has kicked off its Annapurna Bhandar scheme, which will provide women with ₹3,000 every month. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari personally launched the scheme by handing over cheques to women beneficiaries. This scheme is expected to benefit lakhs of women across the state.

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However, the biggest talking point right now is the scheme's lengthy 11-page application form. Many people are wondering how to fill out such a long form and are worried that even a small mistake could lead to rejection. If you're also concerned, this guide is for you. Let's find out how to fill out the form correctly so that your application gets approved on the first attempt.

Why is the Annapurna Bhandar scheme form so long?

The government has made the form quite detailed this time, which has led to some criticism. However, the government says the aim is to ensure complete transparency in the scheme.

According to Women and Child Development Minister Agnimitra Paul, several irregularities were found in the earlier 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. Therefore, all 2.2 crore beneficiaries of the old scheme will now have to fill out a new form for Annapurna Bhandar. The detailed application process is intended to prevent corruption and ensure that benefits reach the right people.

4 Tips to Avoid Rejection When Filling Out the Annapurna Bhandar Form

1. Provide the correct age proof

This scheme is only for women between 25 and 60 years of age. Therefore, attach a valid age proof, such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID, where your date of birth is clearly and correctly mentioned.

2. Enter bank account details carefully

The ₹3,000 benefit will be directly deposited into your bank account every month. Therefore, make sure your account number, IFSC code, and account holder's name are entered correctly. Also, attach a clear photocopy of your passbook.

3. Don't rush while filling the form

The government has given applicants a full 90 days (three months) to submit the form. Since there is sufficient time, fill in every section carefully and make sure all information is accurate.

4. Take help from government employees

The Chief Minister has stated that state government employees will assist women in filling out the form. If you are unsure about any section, it is better to seek help from a designated help desk rather than risk making mistakes.

Names of Annapurna Bhandar beneficiaries will be made public

Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal has announced that, after the verification process is completed, the names of all approved beneficiaries will be made public. This step is intended to ensure transparency and allow people to raise objections if anyone is receiving benefits unfairly.

Therefore, make sure that all information provided in your application is accurate and truthful.