Annapurna Bhandar Rs 3,000 Payment Update: Check Your Application Status Online in Minutes
The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is a financial support program for women in West Bengal. Beneficiaries can now easily check their application and payment status online through the West Bengal Social Security Portal.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is a welfare project by the West Bengal government. It gives financial support to eligible women. You can check your application and payment status online via the state's social security portal.
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Checking Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Status Online
First, go to the official website of the West Bengal Social Security Portal. You will need to enter your mobile number and the captcha code. Then, complete the OTP verification process to log in.
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Application Status
Next, click on the "Application Status" or "Beneficiary Status Check" option. You will have to provide necessary details like your application number and registered mobile number.
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OTP Verification Process
You might need to complete another OTP verification at this stage. This is done to keep your bank account and personal information safe. After that, just click the "Submit" or "Search" button.
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Possible Statuses
Your current application status will now appear on the screen. It could be 'Pending' (application received), 'Under Verification' (documents are being checked), 'Approved' (application accepted), or 'Rejected' (application not approved).
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How to check payment status?
To check your payment, go to the 'Payment Status' section on the portal. Provide your application number or registered details. You can then see all payment-related information, including whether the DBT amount has been credited to your bank account.
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Important Note
The West Bengal Police has warned citizens about fake Annapurna Bhandar websites and online forms. Always use the official government portal. Never share your OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank details on any unknown website.
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Required Documents
You will need your Aadhaar card, ration card, mobile number, and Aadhaar-linked bank account details. Also, make sure to keep your application number safe. You will need it later to check your application and payment status.
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