Annapurna Bhandar Payment Date Announced: Who Will Get ₹3,000 and When?
The application process for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme's Rs 3000 benefit has kicked off in Bengal. The government has simplified the form to just 6 pages.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The Annapurna Yojna is the talk of the town across Bengal, from cities to villages. Everyone is discussing the application process for its Rs 3000 benefit. Earlier, women struggled with a complicated 12-page form to apply.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The state government then simplified the form to just 6 pages. But now, the big question is: how long after filling the form will the Rs 3000 from the Annapurna Yojna be credited? Let's find out when the money will hit your bank account.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
State minister Agnimitra Paul has urged every eligible woman in the state to fill out this form. She said that even those who haven't received Lakshmir Bhandar money in the last 15 years should apply for this benefit.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
Even from Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the work for Annapurna Bhandar has restarted with new forms. He noted that since lakhs of names were dropped from the voter list, many beneficiaries were also removed from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
He also claimed that even Bangladeshi citizens used to receive Lakshmir Bhandar money. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that this time, over 28.25 lakh women will receive the Rs 3000 in their accounts. The beneficiary list will be revised every 7 days, and this process will continue for the next 3 months.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
Suvendu Adhikari added, 'The faster the forms are filled, the sooner the Annapurna Bhandar will be launched. And those who haven't filled the Annapurna form yet won't be left out. They will continue to receive the Lakshmir Bhandar money in their accounts as before.'
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
Meanwhile, information about a large number of fake beneficiaries in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is coming to light. Shockingly, many of them are men. The Chief Minister claimed that names like Rakibul, Mustafizur, and Tarikul were found, who helped at least 30 lakh fake beneficiaries get the money.
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জনগণের কত হাজার কোটি টাকা
'If you calculate 30 lakh multiplied by Rs 1000, you can see how many thousand crores of public money these looters have stolen. This is proof of their racket. We will crack down on them from the grassroots level using the law,' he said.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
Along with offline forms, you can now also fill the Annapurna Yojna form online starting today. After this, the BJP's Annapurna Bhandar project will be launched in full swing.
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