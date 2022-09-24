Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Was teenager killed for refusing sexual relations with resort guests?

    The teenager reportedly told her friend that the owner and the resort managers were mounting pressure on her to have sexual relations with guests visiting the property.

    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    The 19-year-old girl, whose body was retrieved from a canal on Saturday, was killed because she allegedly refused to have sexual relations with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort where she worked, a Facebook friend of the teenager has revealed.

    Ankita Bhandari worked at a resort owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit. The police have already arrested Pulkit and two other resort staff, who allegedly confessed to killing and dumping her body in a nearby canal.

    The teenager had gone missing on Monday. According to reports, a friend of hers has said that Ankita had called him the night she was killed to tell him she was in trouble.

    According to reports, the teenager told her friend that the owner and the resort managers were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests who were visiting the property.

    Her phone was reportedly unreachable after 8.30 pm. The friend is believed to have tried her number repeatedly in vain, following which he called Pulkit. Pulkit apparently told Ankita's friend that she had gone to her room to sleep.

    The next day, when the friend reached out to Pulkit once again, his phone too was found switched off. The friend then rang up the resort's manager Ankit, who reportedly said she was in the gym. He then spoke to the resort's Chef, who told him he had not seen the Ankita that day.

    On Friday, following the investigation, the police arrested Pulkit Arya along with the resort manager and assistant manager on Friday. The trio was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

    An angry mob attacked the police car when the accused were being taken to court in Kotdwar on Friday. The mob smashed the car's windowpanes and roughed up the three men. Some women, part of the mob, demanded that the accused must be hanged.

    In a late-night action on Friday, the authorities, citing illegality, demolished the resort. The girl's body was recovered Saturday morning from the Cheela canal into which she had been pushed by her alleged killers.

    A post-mortem of her body is currently underway at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

    Meanwhile, a pickle factory near the resort owned by Pulkiy caught fire on Saturday, raising doubts whether it was an attempt by the murder accused to destroy evidence.

