Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand cops claim BJP leader's son 'confessed' to killing resort receptionist

    Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shekhar Chandra Suyal said the trio confessed to the crime after initially trying to mislead the police. The confession came after they were interrogated sternly, he said, adding that they allegedly threw Ankita's body into the Cheela canal after killing her.

    Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand cops claim BJP leader's son 'confessed' to killing resort receptionist
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    A Bharatiya Janata Party leader's son and two employees of a resort he owns in Uttarakhand's Pauri have been arrested for allegedly killing its receptionist, who had been missing for the last few days, police said. Besides, a revenue police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with the victim's parents when they came to file a missing complaint.

    The victim, Ankita Bhandari (19), worked as a receptionist at Ganga Bhojpur resort in the Pauri district. She had been missing since Monday. Her body was recovered from a canal on Saturday morning.

    The three accused have been identified as Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort in Yamkeshwar block, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta. The trio were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday. 

    Pulkit is the son of BJP leader from Haridwar, Vinod Arya. Vinod has held a state minister's rank post as ex-chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. The BJP sought to distance itself from Vinod, with state party unit media in charge Manveer Chauhan stating that the former does not hold any post currently. 

    The teenager's parents approached a revenue police outpost on Monday morning to lodge a missing complaint after they did not find her in her room. 

    According to officials, Revenue police Sub-Inspector Vivek Kumar at Ganga Bhogpur Talla allegedly made the victim's parents wait for a couple of hours and even misbehaved with them. He was suspended for not registering a report immediately in the matter. 

    As soon as the case was transferred from the revenue police, Pulkit Arya, Bhaskar and Gupta were arrested and interrogated.  

    Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shekhar Chandra Suyal said the trio confessed to the crime after initially trying to mislead the police. The confession came after they were interrogated sternly, he said, adding that they allegedly threw Ankita's body into the Cheela canal after killing her.

    Claiming that the case had been cracked within 24 hours of being transferred to the state police, the ASP said a team was dispatched to trace the teenager's body from the canal. The body was fished out of the canal on Saturday morning, officials said.

    Pulkit Arya's Resort demolished

    The resort owned by the BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya was demolished on the state government's orders. 

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami reportedly gave the demolition orders after the teenager's murder sparked protests.

    The Chief Minister has also ordered officials to look into other resorts and take necessary action against establishments that are operating illegally.

    With Agency Inputs

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses AJR

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses

    Without consent: Bengaluru actor hit out at Congress; warns legal action against party - adt

    Bengaluru actor Akhil Iyer slams Congress for using his photo in 'PayCM' posters; threatens legal action

    Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, here's what happened next - gps

    Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes bill barring anticipatory bail to rape accused; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes bill barring anticipatory bail to rape accused; check details

    Sena vs Sena: Team Uddhav gets Bombay HC nods for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park - adt

    Sena vs Sena: Team Uddhav gets Bombay HC nods for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park; Team Shinde plea rejected

    Recent Stories

    Friday box office collection report brahmastra chup dhokha round d corner Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu drb

    Box Office Report: 'Brahmastra' benefits from Cinema Day; here’s how other films performed

    Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid sur

    Can drugs lower your sex drive? Here are 7 drugs you should avoid

    Navratri 2022 Sabudana khichdi vrat aloo 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home gcw

    Navratri 2022: 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home

    Numerology Prediction for September 24 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 24, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 24 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 24, 2022: Pisces, Leo be carful; Virgo, Libra to have a good day

    Recent Videos

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon