Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14; here's why

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) announced on Friday, February 10, that it had withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day,' citing government directives and widespread criticism on social media.

The withdrawal of the appeal comes just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it would be good if people respond positively to the appeal given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 across the globe.

In its notice, board secretary S K Dutta said, "As directed by the Competent Authority and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the Animal Welfare Board of India's appeal for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14, 2023, is withdrawn."

For the first time, the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'. Previously, the board said that the appeal was made as the Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the advancement of western culture.

Minister of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said it would be good if people respond positively to the given appeal by the AWBI to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' on Thursday.

Previously, Rupala said that the date of February 14 should not be taken too seriously. "This country has a long tradition of cow worship, and it is a source of great joy that people embrace the cow. It would be ideal if people responded positively to our appeal," the minister said.

As February 14 is a day of love, it is appropriate that people remember and celebrate the cow on that day. "And if someone mocks this, one should feel pity rather than anger," he added.

The board, established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, grants money to animal welfare organisations and advises the Centre on animal welfare issues. It serves as a statutory advisory body on animal welfare laws and promotes animal welfare throughout the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

