Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'For BJP, Adani is holy cow': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row

    Recently, the Animal Welfare Board issued a notice encouraging people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14. In response, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, 'For BJP, Adani is a holy cow. Therefore, they hugged their holy cow.' 

    For BJP, Adani is holy cow : Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said billionaire Gautam Adani is a holy cow for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to the notice issued by the Animal Welfare Board encouraging people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14, on Thursday, February 9.

    The opposition has demanded a combined parliamentary committee investigation or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation of Hindenburg Research's charges of fraud and manipulation against Adani's companies. In contrast, the Adani group has denied the allegations.

    "For the BJP, Adani is a holy cow. Thus, they hugged their holy cow while leaving other cows for us to hug on Valentine's Day," said Sanjay Raut.

    However, as Gaumata, we respect cows and do not require a special day to convey our affection, Raut added.

    Following the latest notice by the Animal Welfare Board, celebrating Cow Hug Day on February 14 will transmit 'good energy' and inspire 'community happiness.' It further said that Vedic traditions are on the 'verge of extinction' due to the 'advance of Western culture' and that the 'dazzle of Western civilisation has practically forgotten our physical culture and legacy.' 

    "All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, remembering the value of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Hugging cows will also enhance 'individual and social happiness' and brings 'emotional richness', the body said.

    Also Read: Maha Congress tussle: Balasaheb Thorat resigns from party post day after letter against Nana Patole

    Also Read: 'We believe in EC despite...': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Election Commission

    Also Read: Sena's Shinde faction leaders counter-challenge Aaditya Thackeray over election dare to Maha CM

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sabudana vada to aamti millets more Vande Bharat menu to have veg non veg food with regional cuisine gcw

    Sabudana vada to aamti & more: Vande Bharat menu to have veg, non-veg food with regional cuisine

    Kerala announces Rs 10 crore relief package for quake-hit Turkey, Syria; check details AJR

    Kerala announces Rs 10 crore relief package for quake-hit Turkey, Syria; check details

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce - adt

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce

    Hindenburgs report on Adani tarnished Indias image Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas on February 10 AJR

    'Hindenburg's report on Adani tarnished India's image': SC agrees to hear pleas on February 10

    Indias G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today February 9 in Bengaluru; check details - adt

    India's G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan vma

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan

    football Coupe de France 2022-23: It is time to shut our mouths - Marquinhos livid as PSG Paris Saint-Germain goes down to Olympique de Marseille-ayh

    Coupe de France 2022-23: 'It's time to shut our mouths' - Marquinhos livid as PSG goes down to Marseille

    Sabudana vada to aamti millets more Vande Bharat menu to have veg non veg food with regional cuisine gcw

    Sabudana vada to aamti & more: Vande Bharat menu to have veg, non-veg food with regional cuisine

    Iratta movie LEAKED online: Joju George's film is out on Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites RBA

    Iratta LEAKED online: Joju George's film out on Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

    Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44999 ahead of Valentines Day Know how to grab the deal on Flipkart gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44,999 ahead of Valentine's Day; Know how to grab the deal

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon