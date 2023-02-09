'For BJP, Adani is holy cow': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row

Recently, the Animal Welfare Board issued a notice encouraging people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14. In response, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, 'For BJP, Adani is a holy cow. Therefore, they hugged their holy cow.'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said billionaire Gautam Adani is a holy cow for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to the notice issued by the Animal Welfare Board encouraging people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14, on Thursday, February 9.

The opposition has demanded a combined parliamentary committee investigation or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation of Hindenburg Research's charges of fraud and manipulation against Adani's companies. In contrast, the Adani group has denied the allegations.

"For the BJP, Adani is a holy cow. Thus, they hugged their holy cow while leaving other cows for us to hug on Valentine's Day," said Sanjay Raut.

However, as Gaumata, we respect cows and do not require a special day to convey our affection, Raut added.

Following the latest notice by the Animal Welfare Board, celebrating Cow Hug Day on February 14 will transmit 'good energy' and inspire 'community happiness.' It further said that Vedic traditions are on the 'verge of extinction' due to the 'advance of Western culture' and that the 'dazzle of Western civilisation has practically forgotten our physical culture and legacy.'

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, remembering the value of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Hugging cows will also enhance 'individual and social happiness' and brings 'emotional richness', the body said.

Also Read: Maha Congress tussle: Balasaheb Thorat resigns from party post day after letter against Nana Patole

Also Read: 'We believe in EC despite...': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Election Commission

Also Read: Sena's Shinde faction leaders counter-challenge Aaditya Thackeray over election dare to Maha CM