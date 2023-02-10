Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uddhav Thackeray's Sena mocks Valentine's Day 'cow hug' move; slams PM Modi on silence on 'holy cow' Adani

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Friday (February 10) mocked the 'Cow Hug Day' initiative for Valentine's Day on February 14 and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani was a "holy cow" for the prime minister.

    Recently, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued an advisory urging people to celebrate Valentine's Day as 'Cow Hug Day' to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", the move getting the backing of some BJP leaders while also generating several memes ridiculing it.

    The value shares of Adani Group firms have taken a toll over the last few weeks after US-based Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and fraud. These have been denied by the Adani group.

    In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena said despite protests in Parliament against Adani, the PM did utter a single word on the "scam".

    "People want a clarification from the prime minister on the Adani scam, but the Modi government has again given a dose of religion to people to keep them quiet. Modi did not talk about Adani in Parliament, but his government spoke on cows," the 'Saamana' editorial said.

    "Adani is the big bull of the stock market, but for Modi he is a holy cow," the editorial said, adding the PM had embraced the "big bull" and was not ready to loosen the grip.

    With Assembly polls set to take place in several states this year, and the Lok Sabha elections just over a year away, the NDA government under Modi does not have much to show by way of development, so was seeking votes in the name of issues like Ram Temple and cows, the Sena editorial alleged.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
