Suzuki to use cow dung for producing biogas to power CNG cars

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to achieve carbon neutrality in India by 2070 in accordance with the date set by the government. On January 26, the firm said that a significant portion of their expansion strategy calls for gasoline made from cow excrement. According to Suzuki Motors, one of its main areas of interest is the bio-gas industry in India.

The company's endeavour in this sector would focus on creating and distributing biogas made from cow manure. Suzuki is considering working in conjunction with the dairy sector to obtain the main raw material for this project.

Anaerobic digestion, a procedure, may turn cow dung into fuel for automobiles. The manure is broken down during this process without the presence of oxygen, resulting in the production of bio-gas, a combination of methane, carbon dioxide, and traces of other gases. After that, the biogas may be cleaned and treated to get rid of contaminants and raise the methane level. After that, the biogas may be used to produce power or compressed and utilised in place of natural gas as a fuel source for cars.

According to the business, "Suzuki's CNG models, which comprise around 70% of the CNG car market in India, can use biogas." The Japanese automaker also emphasised the signing of an MoU for bio-gas with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy.

According to Suzuki, he also made an investment in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass LLC. This company transforms cow manure gathered from neighbourhood farms into biogas for electricity production. In addition to helping India achieve carbon neutrality, the biogas industry, according to the statement, also fosters economic development and benefits Indian society.

In the future, the company would also think about extending the business to other agricultural regions, such as ASEAN, Africa, and Japan.

