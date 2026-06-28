Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, ministers Vishvas Kailash Sarang and Kandula Durgesh, Reliance's Anant Ambani, and actor Nani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple to offer prayers at the revered Hindu shrine in Tirupati.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Sunday visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple on Sunday and offered prayers. The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. The temple attracts many celebrities, politicians, and athletes, who visit to seek blessings.

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Also, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, who separately sought the blessings of the deity.

Anant Ambani Offers Prayers at Tirumala

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple on Sunday and offered prayers. Dressed in traditional attire, Anant Ambani took part in the temple rituals. He also donated his hair to the temple.

Actor Nani Visits in Traditional Attire

On June 25, Indian actor and producer Nani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in the country.

The actor was seen observing traditional temple customs during his visit. He wore standard Hindu temple pilgrimage attire, including an unstitched sacred shawl draped across both shoulders. The shawl featured a metallic zari (kasavu) border.

Nani also wore a white traditional unstitched lower garment wrapped in a split-style drape with securely tucked pleats, suitable for walking.

In keeping with temple discipline and sanctity rules, he was barefoot. (ANI)